Amir Khan has had a bit of a strange career, hasn't he?

Although he is an Olympic silver medalist and former unified light-welterweight world champion, it has always seemed as if he is just a bracket below the world's very best.

After claiming the IBF and WBA world titles, Khan would lose to Lamont Peterson and then Danny Garcia - the latter via a brutal fourth-round KO - and he has been trying to rebuild his career since.

The 31-year-old has lobbied for a huge box office fight for the past few years and has consistently called out Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather, but to no avail.

He did, however, manage to secure a huge bout with Saul Alvarez, but Canelo would drop Khan in the sixth round and Bolton-born fighter hasn't been in the ring since.

However, Khan has revealed he is ready to end his 18-month hiatus from the ring and fans are not going to have to wait long.

“I am going to fight in March,” Khan said to the sun.co.uk. “I want to fight in the UK, I think it is time.

“I was on the phone to Al (Haymon). We have talks of doing a big fight next year. But again, a tune-up first, said Khan to Ring IQ TV. Yeah Virgil (Hunter) is still my trainer so I’m going to be flying out there in the next week or two.”

Khan has just completed a stint in the reality TV show 'I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here', but David Haye has also featured on that show and made a relatively successful return to the ring.

There's no word yet on who Khan will fight, but reports suggest that the Olympian is done with middleweight and will return to 147.

A domestic showdown with Kell Brook is well overdue and would make the most logical sense for Khan at this juncture, but if he is looking for world title glory, it doesn't get much tougher than current world champions Keith Thurman, Errol Spence and Pacquiao's victor, Jeff Horn.

“It’s concrete (my comeback) early next year. I’m taking a tune-up fight next because obviously I’ve not fought so hopefully get that tune up fight out-of-the-way and go back to a big fight,” said Khan.

