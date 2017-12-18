Few Borussia Dortmund fans will have been expecting to see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a yellow and black shirt for much longer.

The Gabon international's future has been the subject of heavy debate, not least because of his persistent comments hinting he was looking for a new club.

Potential suitors Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester City, and Liverpool will find themselves disappointed, however, after reports emerged that the striker had committed to a new contract with BVB.

The 28-year-old has been rewarded for the 21 goals he has scored already this season in all competitions with a 12-month extension, as reported by Goal.

In theory, that deal will tie him to the Westfalenstadion until 2021, though as we've seen with Philippe Coutinho this year, that's far from a guarantee that he won't still push for a move if renewed interest does materialise.

For now, Dortmund simply couldn't afford to lose him as they sit 13 points behind league-leaders Bayern Munich.

New boss Peter Stöger has helped them to two successive wins versus Mainz and Hoffenheim, with Aubameyang netting a penalty against the latter.

Auba has a message for the media

With his immediate future now cleared up, he clearly couldn't resist a dig at the German media, who have been hot on his case for the past couple of seasons:

Simple but effective. He has often found himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons, being suspended earlier this season for a breach of discipline in training.

Sporting director Michael Zorc had attempted to curb speculation by telling Sky Deutschland:

"Clearly we're planning with Auba. He has a very long-term contract in Dortmund.

“He'll leave Dortmund at some stage, but for us he's an extremely important player and we're planning on moving forward with him.

"Auba is an extraordinary player, not only because he scored 19 competitive goals in the first half of the season. He's extravagant, a colourful character. It does a town like Dortmund good."

It's a lot more convincing now it's come from the player himself.

