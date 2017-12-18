The most highly-anticipated wrestling match of the year is just on the horizon, and it's not happening in WWE.

Chris Jericho is one of the biggest legends in the history of the professional wrestling industry, having competed all over the world for two of the biggest promotional giants the profession has ever seen in WWE and WCW.

Jericho is a multi-time World Champion and is a sure-fire Hall Of Famer when his time comes. Although "Y2J" also balances the life of a rockstar as the lead singer of his band, Fozzy, he also returns to the WWE for long programs throughout the years.

He recently wrapped a feud with Kevin Owens in his latest run, which included a match between the pair at WrestleMania 33 that propelled "KO" into the next level of superstardom. Jericho is now back on the road again with Fozzy, but has decided to take on another high-profile wrestling feud - away from WWE.

Jericho made a surprise debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) in a video package in which he challenged IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega. The pair will now meet in one f the featured bouts of Wrestle Kingdom 12 next month from the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

The feud has taken the professional wrestling world by storm, especially after the pair's recent segment to hype the match.

After one of Omega's matches in NJPW, Jericho made his actual in-ring debut by attacking "The Cleaner" and busting him open. Omega retaliated against Jericho by attacking "Y2J" in a press conference.

The match has been dubbed the bout that will determine who truly is the best professional wrestler in the world. Not to mention if Omega goes over it will be absolutely huge for his career moving forward without the WWE juggernaut behind him.

To make things even more interesting, NJPW has announced that Jericho vs. Omega will no be taking place under the stipulation of Do Disqualifications:

(Translated from Japanese): "Emergency announcements Kenny vs Jericho Championship's disciplinary ruling without no DQ match!

Cody ibushi change special single match from the ROH World Heavyweight Championship!"

What are your thoughts on Omega vs. Jericho becoming an No Disqualification match? Who do you think is going to emerge victorious from the historic bout? Is this the last time we see Jericho inside a NJPW ring?

