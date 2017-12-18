Jurgen Klopp will not have enjoyed being thwarted by Sam Allardyce one bit in this month's Merseyside derby.

Prior to Big Sam's arrival, few would have held out much hope for Everton given their record at Anfield - but a Wayne Rooney penalty ensured they made the short trip back across Merseyside with a point.

The Reds have another opportunity to get one over on their rivals when the two sides meet again in the FA Cup on January 5.

The draw could not have given fans a more tantalising fixture to lookforward to, regardless of the Toffees' defensive tactics in the last game.

It's hard to blame Allardyce for adopting that strategy, as Liverpool's 'Fab Four' of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho, and Roberto Firmino have scored a combined 48 goals in all competitions this season.

However, there's a genuine possibility that Liverpool will be without two of those key men.

Sky Sports report that the club will allow Salah and Mane to make a 9,000-mile round trip the day before the clash so they can attend the African Player of the Year awards ceremony in Ghana, which they are both nominated for alongside Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

As it stands, Liverpool are planning to hire them a private plane and make sure they are back in time for selection.

Fortunately, the derby has been selected for the late kick-off and won't start until 19:55 pm.

That sounds very questionable indeed - if they do play, surely they are going to be suffering from jet lag. If they don't and Liverpool fail to progress, then serious questions are going to be asked.

Klopp has rotated his front line in recent weeks because he was concerned the two players in question could suffer from burnout. A round-the-world trip 24 hours before a game certainly isn't going to help.

Salah has already won a similar accolade, picking up the BBC African Footballer of the Year. This is a step above that and it's no surprise he wants to be there in person. Yet it still comes as a huge surprise that Liverpool are willing to sanction it.

