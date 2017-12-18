Last night (Sun. December 17, 2017) WWE fans noticed a bit of an odd occurrence, or lack there of, during the Clash Of Champions pay-per-view (PPV) main event between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal.

Usually before a big main event or title fight, the ring announcer will say "the following contest is scheduled for one fall," before the crowd chants back "One fall!" Ring announcers typically pause after saying the words "one fall" to allow the fans to get their chant in afterwards.

For some time now the WWE has begun to shy away from giving that pause to allow the fans to chant back. Last night before the WWE Championship match, ring announcer Greg Hamilton did not offer a pause for fans.

WWE fans begun to complain about this on Twitter, and Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer caught wind of these complaints. Meltzer revealed the reason that WWE has been shying away from allowing the fans to chant.

The reason is very simple - Vince McMahon reportedly hates it. Meltzer responded to a fan on Twitter who asked about the issue, but didn't offer a specific reason for why Vince hates the chant:

For the past several years now McMahon has taken a lot of criticism for his philosophy on the business in today's culture.

A lot of McMahon's visions and what he finds funny comes from very old humor, as if he's still living in the 80s and 90s. This is very much reflected in the storylines and promos that WWE runs today as well.

NXT is viewed as a much more wrestling-based program where they're able to push the envelope creatively a little bit more, and that's thanks to Triple H running things.

When McMahon finally decides to step away from the wrestling world, it's believed Triple H will take the helm of creative in WWE - making things very interesting indeed.

What are your thoughts on Vince not liking the 'one fall' chant? Do you think that he's being a bit ridiculous by getting rid of a chant that fans love? And why do you think Vince hates the chant so much?

