In the world of professional wrestling there is nobody bigger than WWE, but when it comes to notable promotion names in the industry it's hard not to mention IMPACT Wrestling.

IMPACT has hosted huge WWE names in its past such as Alberto Del Rio, Christian, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, and so many more.

Usually when a WWE Superstar is released they depart to IMPACT to remain on professional wrestling TV in attempt to stay relevant.

If a big name is released from WWE or is a free agent at the time, IMPACT is usually right on top of them and makes contact almost immediately. This time around, however, the roles were reversed and one top star made the decision to reach out to IMPACT first.

Chris Jericho's time with WWE is currently up and he is now working a program with Kenny Omega in NJPW. On a recent edition of his podcast, Talk Is Jericho, "Y2J" revealed that he actually contacted IMPACT Wrestling himself - but not for himself.

Jericho was actually pitching to get his good friend and NJPW color commentator Don Callis a job (quotes via SESCoops):

“My thought process was, and this is not a slight on anyone that has ran that company or been part of that company, working with that company, that has been around for so long, through so many incarnations and through all its ups and downs, and now I found with the last incarnation with TNA/Global Force is that it was a dead company.

“There was nothing exciting about it or sparking it, so to me, the only way to get it rolling would be to completely change directions and go with somebody new and different,” Jericho said.

“When Billy Corgan was up for it I would have much rather him run it over Dixie Carter because it was somebody new, and I just really felt that it was my place to call the guys and say, listen, if you guys really want to lose money go for it, or use it as a tax write off then you have the right place.

“But if you really want to do something and role with it and be at a place where people are excited about then you have to go in this direction, and these guys [Callis and D’Amore] are the guys to do it with.

"So that was basically the jist of the conversation and it worked because here you guys are, but this is really the only way the company to grow is by doing something completely different and new.”

