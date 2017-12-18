The end of the NFL season is rolling around, and that means that rumors have begun to circulate regarding the future of some head coach's jobs after poor seasons.

One of the top coaches on the hot seat is none other than former AFC South Champion Houston Texans, Bill O'Brien. O'Brien and the Texans have racked up a poor losing record this season after the injury of star rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson.

There has been speculation that the longtime Texans coach could be on the outs. CBS Sports reported that a "split is imminent" between O'Brien and the Texans organization, but O'Brien recently denied those rumors.

O'Brien stated that he'd never quit as the head coach of the Texans and suggested people direct their questions to the author of the CBS article to ask where he got his information from (quotes via NFL.com):

"I will never quit as the head coach of the Houston Texans, ever," O'Brien said, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

"I will never resign as head coach of the Houston Texans. I didn't even read the story, was told about it a little bit," O'Brien said.

"Best thing to do would be to ask the person who wrote it where they get their info."

The report named a "complicated" relationship between O'Brien and Texans general manager Rick Smith. The report also mentioned that "many close to the situation believe change is on the horizon."

O'Brien doubled down on his claims that he wouldn't quite, stating that it's not the way he was raised:

"I'm not a quitter. I was raised in a family that believes in family, faith, education, never quit."

If O'Brien does decided to stick around, it would likely be the best option as he has one year left on his contract and has still not been able to work with rookie sensation Deshaun Watson for a full football season.

Pending O'Brien retains his position as head coach next season, it should be interesting to see what the duo are able to pull off in 2018.

What are your thoughts on O'Brien saying he won't step down as the head coach of the Houston Texans? Do you think that coaching is the Texans' biggest issue? Or was the injury-riddled season the key reason for their poor season this year? Let us know your thought on the matter in the comments section below!

