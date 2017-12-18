In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Cam Newton.

Video: Cam Newton's epic trash talk to Clay Mathews before scoring touchdown

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Packers star linebacker Clay Mathews thought he had the Carolina Panthers offense all figured out, but quarterback Cam Newton shut that notion down real quick.

On the opening drive of their game this past weekend, Newton found himself in the redzone and looking to strike for six points with a touchdown. Mathews began jawing off at Newton by claiming he recognized their formation and what play they're going to run thanks to film study.

Mathews yelled out to his fellow defensive teammates to watch out for running back  Christian McCaffrey on the wheel rout.

Then an awesome exchange took place between Mathews and Newton. You can check out the transcriptions and video here below (quotes via NFL.com):

Matthews: "It's that wheel route. It's that wheel route. I've studied too."

Newton: "You've been watching film, huh?"

Matthews: "Oh yeah."

Newton: "That's cool. Watch this..." (throws touchdown on fake wheel, slant to McCaffrey)

This is human chess at its finest. While Newton has been in the headlines lately for the wrong reasons, this is a great way to make up for it with an awesome touchdown after an exchange with one of the best defensive players in the league.

Carolina currently is second place in their division behind the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South. The Panthers were just playing for a Super Bowl title two years ago, before having a terrible season last year in which they missed the playoffs.

What are your thoughts on Cam Newton sticking it to Clay Mathews with a touchdown after jawing off at one another? Do you think that this is one of the best moments of the NFL season thus far? And do you think the Packers have a shot at making the playoffs now that Aaron Rodgers is back? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
NFL
Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski
JJ Watt

Trending Stories

Cincinnati Bengals fans have amazing reaction to Marvin Lewis leaving the team

Cincinnati Bengals fans have amazing reaction to Marvin Lewis leaving the team

WATCH: Nia Jax may have just locked up the Mixed Match Challenge after choosing her partner

WATCH: Nia Jax may have just locked up the Mixed Match Challenge after choosing her partner

Watch: Luis Suarez scores cheeky rabona goal vs Deportivo - but it's not given

Watch: Luis Suarez scores cheeky rabona goal vs Deportivo - but it's not given

What Sir Alex said about Man City's mentality in 2009 seems to be happening again

What Sir Alex said about Man City's mentality in 2009 seems to be happening again

What Liverpool fans all noticed about Philippe Coutinho during 4-0 win v Bournemouth

What Liverpool fans all noticed about Philippe Coutinho during 4-0 win v Bournemouth

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again