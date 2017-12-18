Packers star linebacker Clay Mathews thought he had the Carolina Panthers offense all figured out, but quarterback Cam Newton shut that notion down real quick.

On the opening drive of their game this past weekend, Newton found himself in the redzone and looking to strike for six points with a touchdown. Mathews began jawing off at Newton by claiming he recognized their formation and what play they're going to run thanks to film study.

Mathews yelled out to his fellow defensive teammates to watch out for running back Christian McCaffrey on the wheel rout.

Then an awesome exchange took place between Mathews and Newton. You can check out the transcriptions and video here below (quotes via NFL.com):

Matthews: "It's that wheel route. It's that wheel route. I've studied too."

Newton: "You've been watching film, huh?"

Matthews: "Oh yeah."

Newton: "That's cool. Watch this..." (throws touchdown on fake wheel, slant to McCaffrey)

This is human chess at its finest. While Newton has been in the headlines lately for the wrong reasons, this is a great way to make up for it with an awesome touchdown after an exchange with one of the best defensive players in the league.

Carolina currently is second place in their division behind the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South. The Panthers were just playing for a Super Bowl title two years ago, before having a terrible season last year in which they missed the playoffs.

What are your thoughts on Cam Newton sticking it to Clay Mathews with a touchdown after jawing off at one another? Do you think that this is one of the best moments of the NFL season thus far? And do you think the Packers have a shot at making the playoffs now that Aaron Rodgers is back? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

