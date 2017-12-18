John Terry had a glittering 19-year career at Chelsea, but after spending much of last season on the bench en route to another Premier League title, it was evident his time at the club was done.

After making 717 appearances for the club, the centre-back walked away with five Premier League winners medals in addition to winning five FA Cups, three League Cups, one Europa League and one Champions League.

That's some record and for a man that has done it all, it would have made sense for JT to ride off into the sunset.

Still, now 37-years-old, Terry did not think his time in the game was done.

The former England captain decided to sign a deal with Steve Bruce's Aston Villa in the Championship and the Midlands side currently sit fifth in the table, 10 points off an automatic promotion spot.

However, after appearing on Monday Night Football to cover Everton V Swansea, the legendary defender revealed there was a Premier League side he met with before eventually signing for Villa.

"I didn’t want to play in the Prem, that was a big thing for me, I didn’t want to play against Chelsea," Terry said. "But obviously I gave [Paul] Clement the service because I felt I owed that to him with what he done for me, how he helped me growing up."

And Terry admitted that he came very close to joining Swansea.

"But we met and having not wanted to play against Chelsea he pushed me really close as the way he dealt with me. But in the end I couldn’t do it."

While a lot of the top sides in the Premier League wouldn't have turned their noses up at Terry, chances are they would have known they would be wasting their time pursuing him.

Clement, though, believed he could use their relationship to his advantage to persuade Terry to make the move to Wales.

The Swansea boss must be gutted that he couldn't secure the former Chelsea pillar, especially looking at where they are in the league table following their defeat away at Everton - bottom.

