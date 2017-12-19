As of Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks hold a 15-13 record, good for seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Despite the fact that they added Eric Bledsoe to a core including superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton earlier this season, the Bucks have gone just 5-8 against Eastern Conference opponents and are losers of three-straight contests overall.

While they rank in the middle of the pack in most offensive and defensive metrics, the Bucks have gotten eaten alive on the boards this year, ranking dead-last by averaging just 38.4 per contest. They also have a negative-4.1 rebounding differential, which ranks 27th out of 30 teams.

Although Bledsoe’s addition to the team certainly provided a new asset to Milwaukee, the team will be getting much better (on paper) in the near future. Best of all, they won't have to give up any money or any player in order to gain his services.

Jabari Parker had a breakout year for the Bucks last season, averaging career-highs in points (20.1), rebounds (6.2), assists (2.8) and minutes (33.9) per game. However, after 51 games played, he tragically tore his left ACL for the second time, which required surgery and a lengthy recovery time.

On Monday, the Bucks announced that Parker has been assigned to the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA’s G-League, per the Associated Press.

He will now be able to practice with the Herd as he continues to rehab and recover from the injury that he suffered on February 8.

As a result of the roster move, the Bucks waived Gary Payton II and signed Sean Kilpatrick to a two-way contract. Payton logged 12 appearances with the Bucks on a two-way contract this season while Kilpatrick played in 16 games for the Brooklyn Nets before being waived earlier this month.

However, the big news here revolves around Parker, who, when he presumably returns healthy, will become part of a potentially dominant foursome within Milwaukee’s starting five alongside Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Bledsoe.

As Khadrice Rollins of Sports Illustrated pointed out, Parker suffered his first ACL tear on December 15, 2014 and did not return from that injury until November 4, 2015, about 10-and-a-half months later. This is roughly on that same timeline.

Although the team didn't give a specific timetable for his return to the NBA, this news will certainly make Bucks fans very happy and should be a wake up call for the rest of the Eastern Conference. Not before long, the Bucks will quietly feature one of the best starting fives in the entire NBA.