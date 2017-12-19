The Virgil Van Dijk saga is just a few weeks away from starting all over again.

Southampton did tremendously well to hold onto the Dutchman this summer, even forcing Liverpool into an apology over their advances.

The question Mauricio Pellegrino has to contend with is exactly how long he'll be able to keep hold of his centre-back, especially now the Reds aren't the only top club who are interested.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United have all been linked, which suggests it's unlikely the former Celtic man will be at St Mary's for too much longer.

As per a report in The Times this weekend, Van Dijk is valued at around £70million, which would break the world record fee for a defender, currently held by Manchester City's £52million man Benjamin Mendy.

Despite suffering a serious foot injury, in January there's little doubt he'd be able to slot into most Premier League sides with relative ease.

John Terry knows better than most what it takes to excel at the very top and speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football ahead of Everton vs Swansea, he predicted that Van Dijk would be an immediate starter for all but one club.

"If you look at Liverpool he certainly goes into the starting line-up," he said, quoted by the Evening Standard.

"Arsenal the same. Chelsea he makes their squad better.

"Man City he goes into that starting XI. Same at Manchester United. I think he goes into all them squads and makes them better."

VVD wouldn't start for one team

Blues scouts weren't able to get a first-hand glimpse of him in their 1-0 win over the Saints at Stamford Bridge, but JT explained:

"I do think he’s victim of Southampton’s trouble at the minute. I think it was a big statement to put him on the bench for the game with Chelsea.

"If they are demanding £60million, if I were Chelsea I would be saying more like £55m if he’s not getting in their starting XI."

Terry makes a valid point, as Antonio Conte already has Gary Cahill, David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger, and Andreas Christensen at his disposal, while César Azpilicueta can also cover in the middle of the defence.

Maybe that will change given Conte's strained relationship with Luiz, but it's still very going to be very difficult to break into that XI.

Regardless, the 26-year-old should have no shortage of offers come the New Year.

Is Van Dijk better than Chelsea's current defenders? Have your say in the comments.

