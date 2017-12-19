The title race is all but over - if only that could be said about the fallout from the Manchester derby.

So much has been said since City's 2-1 win over United at Old Trafford, a result which put them 11 points clear at the top of the table.

Much worse, the two sets of staff reportedly came to blows, with Mikel Arteta suffering a cut eyebrow and Jose Mourinho having some milk thrown at him.

The most common account of what started the melee is that Mourinho thought the away dressing room were playing music too loudly, deeming their celebrations over the top and disrespectful.

In turn, Pep Guardiola hit back:

“We won a derby, against United, at that moment the best rival we have to win it. What do people expect we don’t celebrate?"

In fact, 'not celebrating' has become something of a theme at United in the days that followed the defeat.

Romelu Lukaku remained unmoved after his goals against Bournemouth and West Brom.

The Baggies are one of his former clubs, so it's fairly routine that he didn't react, but his quiet demeanour has got people talking nonetheless.

When pressed on the Belgian's antics, Mourinho couldn't resist the opportunity to have a dig at City - even making the bizarre claim that he will no longer be celebrating when his team score unless the goal carries particular significance.

No more celebrations

"I didn't celebrate too," he told a press conference.

"Nobody was happier than me. Fifteen years ago I look at myself celebrating goals. With maturity, you go into levels that you control your emotions better.

"You get more experienced, you get more balanced. You don't go crazy when you win. You don't get depressed when you lose. You are much more stable with experience. Some other managers, they are different, and they don't change.

"I change. If I score a goal in the last minute you will see me run, for sure, for sure. But a goal in minute 20-something, 1-0 with a lot to play… Let's play."

As plenty of fans have pointed out, there have been plenty of occasions when the Special One has overstepped the mark with his celebrations.

But really? Are we never going to see him celebrate a routine United goal again?

The chances are this is simply another case of the Portuguese playing games, as it's fair to say he hasn't taken slipping out of the title race so early at all well.

What do you make of Mourinho's comments? Have your say in the comments.

