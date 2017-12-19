Everton continued their resurgence up the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Swansea on Monday Night Football.

Sam Allardyce has five wins and a draw from his six games in charge at Goodison Park and the threat of relegation under Ronald Koeman seems like a distant memory now that they sit in ninth place.

Wayne Rooney has been on fire for the Toffees since Allardyce came in and the Manchester United legend has six goals in his last five games and he scored from the spot against Swansea on Monday night.

The former England captain has enjoyed something of a renaissance under Big Sam and he was understandably delighted when he was interviewed by the boys in the Sky Sports studio.

John Terry was making an appearance on Monday Night football opposite his old rival Jamie Carragher and the former Chelsea defender was offering some fantastic insight into his battles against Carragher down the years.

But when Rooney was being interviewed, Carragher asked his former England teammate if he thought he could do a better job than what Terry would.

Instead of the Merseysiders sticking together, Rooney sent a jab at Carragher over his attire and, to the surprise of no one, the Liverpool legend had a stinging reply ready and waiting.

As you can see by the video below, Rooney didn't stand a chance:

"I see the interview with you in your casual gear and, I have to say, JT was looking ok but Carra, your top was horrendous," Rooney said.

"Bit like your hairline!" Carragher fired back to the delight of the studio, and, to be fair, Rooney himself.

Ouch! Rooney got owned by the king of the zingers, but at least he didn't suffer anything close to what poor Danny Simpson did on Twitter a while back!

For those wondering how bad Carragher's shirt was, check Terry's Instagram post below:

Still, when Carragher and Terry did get down to business in the studio they had a fascinating chat about the differences between Jose Mourinho and Rafa Benitez, Liverpool and Chelsea and they even took a look at Terry's all-time Premier League side minus Chelsea players.

