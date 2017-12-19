Rozier wins game for Boston; Rockets surge past Jazz; 6-straight for Bulls

Celtics (26-7) 112; Pacers (17-14) 111

Terry Rozier (9/4/0) made an incredible play to steal an Indiana pass and race down the court for a last-second, game-winning dunk. Kyrie Irving (30/1/4) went 12-for-23 from the floor while Al Horford (14/10/9) was one assist shy of a triple-double for the Celtics. Boston shot 55.7 percent from the field, including an incredible 16-for-26 (61.5 percent) from three. Victor Oladipo (38/5/1) led the Pacers yet again, going 13-of-23 shooting in the loss. Indiana went 30-for-38 from the free throw line off of 31 Boston fouls while the Celtics went just 8-of-14 off of 16 Indiana fouls.

Hornets (11-19) 109; Knicks (16-14) 91

Despite a poor offensive outing by leading scorer Kemba Walker (9/1/6), the Hornets dominated this one, outscoring the Knicks 60-42 by halftime. Frank Kaminsky (24/5/2) turned in a solid performance off the bench, going 10-for-13 shooting in the victory. Michael Beasley (23/9/1) led New York in scoring, but the Knicks shot just 3-of-18 from beyond the arc in the losing effort.

Hawks (7-23) 110; Heat (15-15) 104

The Heat were playing incredibly shorthanded without Hassan Whiteside, Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow and James Johnson. Although Josh Richardson (26/4/3) and Dion Waiters (23/3/5) turned in solid performances for Miami, they couldn’t pull off the victory in the end after shooting 7-of-25 from three and assisting on just 19 of 36 made field goals. Taurean Prince (24/7/3) led the Hawks in scoring while teammate Dennis Schroder (23/6/6) had a solid outing as well in the victory.

Bulls (9-20) 117; 76ers (14-15) 115

The Bulls were 3-20 before Nikola Mirotic (22/13/2) made his season debut. Since then, they’re 6-0. Mirotic and Kris Dunn (22/4/6) led the Bulls in scoring in the tight contest. Dario Saric (27/8/1) led the Sixers in scoring while Ben Simmons (19/11/9) was one assist short of a triple-double in his dominant outing. But, Simmons missed a potential game-tying layup in the final seconds as Chicago escaped with the win.

Rockets (25-4) 120; Jazz (14-17) 99

Despite a solid scoring performance by Rodney Hood (26/3/4), the Jazz couldn’t match up with the firepower of the Rockets in the fourth quarter, as the Rockets absolutely dominated by a 41-15 margin. Eric Gordon (33/0/1) went 7-of-12 from three while James Harden (26/6/2), Clint Capela (24/20/3) and Chris Paul (18/9/10) turned in sensational individual performances. Houston out-rebounded Utah 52-32 and went 23-for-27 from the charity stripe compared to the Jazz’s 7-for-8 mark.

Timberwolves (18-13) 108; Trail Blazers (16-14) 107

Jimmy Butler (37/6/4) was the star of the game and he made two free throws in the final seconds to put Minnesota ahead for good. Surprisingly, T-Wolves reserve Jamal Crawford (23/1/2) outscored starters Andrew Wiggins (9/6/0) and Taj Gibson (10/4/1) combined. Six Blazers scored in double-figures as Damian Lillard (17/8/13), Jusuf Nurkic (20/7/1) and CJ McCollum (20/2/4) led the way in the losing effort.

Thunder (15-15) 95; Nuggets (16-14) 94

Russell Westbrook (38/9/6) went 16-for-28 from the field and led the Thunder in every sense, as Paul George (8/6/1) and Carmelo Anthony (4/6/2) combined for 12 points on 5-of-21 shooting. OKC had just 13 assists in the win. Gary Harris (17/3/6) led Denver in the scoring column in the narrow loss.

Suns (11-21) 97; Mavericks (8-23) 91

Phoenix outscored Dallas 29-16 in the fourth quarter to record the comeback win on the road. TJ Warren (19/5/1) led the Suns in scoring while newly-signed teammate Isaiah Canaan (17/4/6) turned in a surprise performance in 27 minutes off the bench. Harrison Barnes (26/2/3) went 11-of-21 shooting in the loss for the Mavs and was their only player to make more than five field goals.

Spurs (21-10) 109; Clippers (11-18) 91

The Spurs got off to a 31-17 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Although DeAndre Jordan (13/14/1) posted another double-double, the Clippers couldn’t stack up against their superior opponent. LaMarcus Aldridge (19/8/0) was the only Spur to play over 30 minutes and went 7-of-13 shooting in the easy win.

Warriors (24-6) 116; Lakers (10-18) 114

It took an overtime period, but Kevin Durant (36/11/8) and the Warriors took care of business on the road. Durant got off to a 3-of-17 shooting start, but finished 10-of-29 on the night. He also went 12-for-13 from the free-throw line. Klay Thompson (17/10/2) went just 6-of-24 shooting in the win as he took on a major role without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green present. Kyle Kuzma (25/6/3) went 10-for-16 shooting while Brandon Ingram (19/6/5) and Lonzo Ball (16/6/6) had impressive individual performances for the young Lakers. Los Angeles retired Kobe Bryant’s numbers in a halftime ceremony.