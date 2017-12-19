Official online NBA destination in the UK

  • NBA Store
  • NBA League Pass

NBA

.

Rozier wins game for Boston; Rockets surge past Jazz; 6-straight for Bulls

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Celtics (26-7) 112; Pacers (17-14) 111

Terry Rozier (9/4/0) made an incredible play to steal an Indiana pass and race down the court for a last-second, game-winning dunk. Kyrie Irving (30/1/4) went 12-for-23 from the floor while Al Horford (14/10/9) was one assist shy of a triple-double for the Celtics. Boston shot 55.7 percent from the field, including an incredible 16-for-26 (61.5 percent) from three. Victor Oladipo (38/5/1) led the Pacers yet again, going 13-of-23 shooting in the loss. Indiana went 30-for-38 from the free throw line off of 31 Boston fouls while the Celtics went just 8-of-14 off of 16 Indiana fouls.

Hornets (11-19) 109; Knicks (16-14) 91

Despite a poor offensive outing by leading scorer Kemba Walker (9/1/6), the Hornets dominated this one, outscoring the Knicks 60-42 by halftime. Frank Kaminsky (24/5/2) turned in a solid performance off the bench, going 10-for-13 shooting in the victory. Michael Beasley (23/9/1) led New York in scoring, but the Knicks shot just 3-of-18 from beyond the arc in the losing effort.

Hawks (7-23) 110; Heat (15-15) 104

The Heat were playing incredibly shorthanded without Hassan Whiteside, Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow and James Johnson. Although Josh Richardson (26/4/3) and Dion Waiters (23/3/5) turned in solid performances for Miami, they couldn’t pull off the victory in the end after shooting 7-of-25 from three and assisting on just 19 of 36 made field goals. Taurean Prince (24/7/3) led the Hawks in scoring while teammate Dennis Schroder (23/6/6) had a solid outing as well in the victory.

Bulls (9-20) 117; 76ers (14-15) 115

The Bulls were 3-20 before Nikola Mirotic (22/13/2) made his season debut. Since then, they’re 6-0. Mirotic and Kris Dunn (22/4/6) led the Bulls in scoring in the tight contest. Dario Saric (27/8/1) led the Sixers in scoring while Ben Simmons (19/11/9) was one assist short of a triple-double in his dominant outing. But, Simmons missed a potential game-tying layup in the final seconds as Chicago escaped with the win.

Rockets (25-4) 120; Jazz (14-17) 99

Despite a solid scoring performance by Rodney Hood (26/3/4), the Jazz couldn’t match up with the firepower of the Rockets in the fourth quarter, as the Rockets absolutely dominated by a 41-15 margin. Eric Gordon (33/0/1) went 7-of-12 from three while James Harden (26/6/2), Clint Capela (24/20/3) and Chris Paul (18/9/10) turned in sensational individual performances. Houston out-rebounded Utah 52-32 and went 23-for-27 from the charity stripe compared to the Jazz’s 7-for-8 mark.

Timberwolves (18-13) 108; Trail Blazers (16-14) 107

Jimmy Butler (37/6/4) was the star of the game and he made two free throws in the final seconds to put Minnesota ahead for good. Surprisingly, T-Wolves reserve Jamal Crawford (23/1/2) outscored starters Andrew Wiggins (9/6/0) and Taj Gibson (10/4/1) combined. Six Blazers scored in double-figures as Damian Lillard (17/8/13), Jusuf Nurkic (20/7/1) and CJ McCollum (20/2/4) led the way in the losing effort.

Thunder (15-15) 95; Nuggets (16-14) 94

Russell Westbrook (38/9/6) went 16-for-28 from the field and led the Thunder in every sense, as Paul George (8/6/1) and Carmelo Anthony (4/6/2) combined for 12 points on 5-of-21 shooting. OKC had just 13 assists in the win. Gary Harris (17/3/6) led Denver in the scoring column in the narrow loss.

Suns (11-21) 97; Mavericks (8-23) 91

Phoenix outscored Dallas 29-16 in the fourth quarter to record the comeback win on the road. TJ Warren (19/5/1) led the Suns in scoring while newly-signed teammate Isaiah Canaan (17/4/6) turned in a surprise performance in 27 minutes off the bench. Harrison Barnes (26/2/3) went 11-of-21 shooting in the loss for the Mavs and was their only player to make more than five field goals.

Spurs (21-10) 109; Clippers (11-18) 91

The Spurs got off to a 31-17 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Although DeAndre Jordan (13/14/1) posted another double-double, the Clippers couldn’t stack up against their superior opponent. LaMarcus Aldridge (19/8/0) was the only Spur to play over 30 minutes and went 7-of-13 shooting in the easy win.

Warriors (24-6) 116; Lakers (10-18) 114

It took an overtime period, but Kevin Durant (36/11/8) and the Warriors took care of business on the road. Durant got off to a 3-of-17 shooting start, but finished 10-of-29 on the night. He also went 12-for-13 from the free-throw line. Klay Thompson (17/10/2) went just 6-of-24 shooting in the win as he took on a major role without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green present. Kyle Kuzma (25/6/3) went 10-for-16 shooting while Brandon Ingram (19/6/5) and Lonzo Ball (16/6/6) had impressive individual performances for the young Lakers. Los Angeles retired Kobe Bryant’s numbers in a halftime ceremony.

Topics:
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
LA Lakers
Pacific Division
Western Conference
Golden State Warriors
New York Knicks
Houston Rockets
Southwest Division
Chicago Bulls
Central Division
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Trending Stories

Cincinnati Bengals fans have amazing reaction to Marvin Lewis leaving the team

Cincinnati Bengals fans have amazing reaction to Marvin Lewis leaving the team

WATCH: Nia Jax may have just locked up the Mixed Match Challenge after choosing her partner

WATCH: Nia Jax may have just locked up the Mixed Match Challenge after choosing her partner

Watch: Luis Suarez scores cheeky rabona goal vs Deportivo - but it's not given

Watch: Luis Suarez scores cheeky rabona goal vs Deportivo - but it's not given

What Sir Alex said about Man City's mentality in 2009 seems to be happening again

What Sir Alex said about Man City's mentality in 2009 seems to be happening again

What Liverpool fans all noticed about Philippe Coutinho during 4-0 win v Bournemouth

What Liverpool fans all noticed about Philippe Coutinho during 4-0 win v Bournemouth

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again