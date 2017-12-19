WWE

Stephanie McMahon.

WWE announce details regarding first ever Women's Royal Rumble match

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

This week on Monday Night Raw, Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon made a major announcement that will change the way we see Women's wrestling forever.

So far at next year's Royal Rumble, only two matches had been confirmed for the January 28 pay-per-view which takes place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

These two matches are the 30-man Royal Rumble and the triple threat main event match of Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, and Kane for the Universal Championship, which was announced earlier in the show. Another match was added to the pay-per-view later on in the night.

Stephanie gathered the Raw women's roster in the middle of the ring and reeled off the accomplishments they had made over the past couple of years, while also announcing a future achievement, as they'll be having their first ever Women's Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble event next month.   

Following the conclusion of Monday Night Raw this week, the Raw commissioner released a statement on the big announcement she made on the show, which also explained what the eventual winner of the Women's Royal Rumble would be receiving and the other historic moments WWE has created for Women's wrestling over the past few years.

The statement said: "For the first time in history, WWE’s female Superstars will perform in a Royal Rumble match on Sunday, January 28, where Superstars will go head-to-head with the winner receiving a championship opportunity at WrestleMania® 34 this April. This milestone was announced tonight by WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon during Monday Night Raw® live on USA Network.

"The women’s Royal Rumble marks another milestone in WWE’s women’s evolution, which has placed a spotlight on its female performers, involving them in more prominent storylines, with deeper character development and longer matches."

p1c1mrck3avodioa1vhi1rb61ng9.jpg

Stephanie said: “The first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match will mark a significant moment in the evolution of WWE. WWE’s female performers are role models, inspiring and empowering women and girls to be confident and strong. They deserve their own match at Royal Rumble.”

It certainly is going to be an exciting moment for Women's wrestling, and you would think just like the men's Royal Rumble, the women will also have moments throughout the rumble where returns occur, legends show up, and NXT stars make their debuts on the main roster. It's going to be an incredible match.

p1c1mre0eo1oh7set69neop1lklh.jpg

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Royal Rumble
WWE

Trending Stories

Cincinnati Bengals fans have amazing reaction to Marvin Lewis leaving the team

Cincinnati Bengals fans have amazing reaction to Marvin Lewis leaving the team

WATCH: Nia Jax may have just locked up the Mixed Match Challenge after choosing her partner

WATCH: Nia Jax may have just locked up the Mixed Match Challenge after choosing her partner

Watch: Luis Suarez scores cheeky rabona goal vs Deportivo - but it's not given

Watch: Luis Suarez scores cheeky rabona goal vs Deportivo - but it's not given

What Sir Alex said about Man City's mentality in 2009 seems to be happening again

What Sir Alex said about Man City's mentality in 2009 seems to be happening again

What Liverpool fans all noticed about Philippe Coutinho during 4-0 win v Bournemouth

What Liverpool fans all noticed about Philippe Coutinho during 4-0 win v Bournemouth

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again