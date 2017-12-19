This week on Monday Night Raw, Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon made a major announcement that will change the way we see Women's wrestling forever.

So far at next year's Royal Rumble, only two matches had been confirmed for the January 28 pay-per-view which takes place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

These two matches are the 30-man Royal Rumble and the triple threat main event match of Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, and Kane for the Universal Championship, which was announced earlier in the show. Another match was added to the pay-per-view later on in the night.

Stephanie gathered the Raw women's roster in the middle of the ring and reeled off the accomplishments they had made over the past couple of years, while also announcing a future achievement, as they'll be having their first ever Women's Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble event next month.

Following the conclusion of Monday Night Raw this week, the Raw commissioner released a statement on the big announcement she made on the show, which also explained what the eventual winner of the Women's Royal Rumble would be receiving and the other historic moments WWE has created for Women's wrestling over the past few years.

The statement said: "For the first time in history, WWE’s female Superstars will perform in a Royal Rumble match on Sunday, January 28, where Superstars will go head-to-head with the winner receiving a championship opportunity at WrestleMania® 34 this April. This milestone was announced tonight by WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon during Monday Night Raw® live on USA Network.

"The women’s Royal Rumble marks another milestone in WWE’s women’s evolution, which has placed a spotlight on its female performers, involving them in more prominent storylines, with deeper character development and longer matches."

Stephanie said: “The first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match will mark a significant moment in the evolution of WWE. WWE’s female performers are role models, inspiring and empowering women and girls to be confident and strong. They deserve their own match at Royal Rumble.”

It certainly is going to be an exciting moment for Women's wrestling, and you would think just like the men's Royal Rumble, the women will also have moments throughout the rumble where returns occur, legends show up, and NXT stars make their debuts on the main roster. It's going to be an incredible match.

