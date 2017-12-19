It was all going so well for David Luiz at Chelsea.

Having played a key role in the Blues' title win in the 2016/17 season, the Brazilian was expected to continue in that vein this season.

Instead, his campaign has been disrupted by injuries and continued reports of a rift with Antonio Conte.

Back in November, the Telegraph claimed that the defender had infuriated his manager by yawning through a team-talk in the wake of the 3-0 defeat to Roma in the Champions League.

Their next outing saw him dropped as they beat Manchester United 1-0. In fact, in total this term, he's made just eight league appearances, missing 10.

Conte spoke earlier this week to clarify that his current absence was the result of another injury setback, though it doesn't seem to have dampened speculation surrounding his future.

“I understand that someone thinks I’m not telling the truth [about Luiz],” the Chelsea boss told a press conference.

“David has a big inflammation in his knee, and we are trying to solve the situation with the doctor."

As the 30-year-old plots his return in time for the FA Cup game against Norwich in the New Year, the Sun report that January could be a momentous month for him.

Could Luiz be on the move?

According to the tabloid, Arsenal are ready to make a surprise £25million bid, though they face an uphill struggle to get a deal over the line.

Firstly, there's the problem of Chelsea.

It's thought Luiz has made up with Conte, who recognises he needs him back in the first team as quickly as possible - they have dropped five points and come second in their Champions League group since he last played against Qarabag.

The centre-back isn't overly keen to leave Stamford Bridge either and is instead hoping to prove himself as he competes with youngster Andreas Christensen for his place.

Chelsea might well have learned a lesson from the sale of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United in the summer.

The Serbian has been excelling at Old Trafford and his former club have been left regretting their decision to sell to a rival - and they'd certainly have to think very carefully about doing so mid-season.

Would David Luiz be a good signing for Arsenal? Have your say in the comments.

