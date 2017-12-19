During the six-man tag team match of Jason Jordan, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs Samoa Joe and The Bar on Monday Night Raw this week, Ambrose suffered an injury to his arm.

Later during a backstage segment, The Lunatic Fringe was attacked further alongside his Shield-brother by The Samoan Submission Machine and The Bar, with his arm being slammed down onto an equipment case, leaving him in pain and discomfort.

WWE later released a statement on their website announcing that Ambrose suffered an injury to his right arm and that he had been taken away to a local medical facility for further evaluation.

The statement said: "Dean Ambrose sustained an injury to his right arm during Raw’s Six-Man Tag Team Match, and the damage was exacerbated when his opponents, Samoa Joe and Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus, assaulted The Lunatic Fringe in the trainer’s room.

"The attack culminated when Joe slammed a road case onto Ambrose’s arm, leaving him writhing in pain. Ambrose was taken to a nearby medical facility for X-rays and evaluation, and more details on his condition should be available tomorrow."

According to PWInsider, the angle where Ambrose's arm was attacked by Joe and The Bar was done as a way to cover a legitimate injury for The Lunatic Fringe.

Their report also states that he has an elbow issue and he'll be traveling to Birmingham, Alabama tomorrow to have the issue diagnosed and dealt with. There is no word yet how severe the issue is or how long Ambrose could be out of action.

If The Lunatic Fringe is out for an extended amount of time, it will cause WWE to change their holiday week Raw brand live event plans, many of which have been built around Ambrose and Rollins having a steel cage against The Bar.

Hopefully, Ambrose isn't out for too long and he is able to return to action after a week or two of rest, as at the moment, WWE fans haven't been able to enjoy many moments of him competing alongside his Shield brothers due to various reasons since the stable got back together in October.

