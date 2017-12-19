WWE

Dean Ambrose.

Update on Dean Ambrose's arm injury from WWE Raw

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

During the six-man tag team match of Jason Jordan, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs Samoa Joe and The Bar on Monday Night Raw this week, Ambrose suffered an injury to his arm.

Later during a backstage segment, The Lunatic Fringe was attacked further alongside his Shield-brother by The Samoan Submission Machine and The Bar, with his arm being slammed down onto an equipment case, leaving him in pain and discomfort.

WWE later released a statement on their website announcing that Ambrose suffered an injury to his right arm and that he had been taken away to a local medical facility for further evaluation.

The statement said: "Dean Ambrose sustained an injury to his right arm during Raw’s Six-Man Tag Team Match, and the damage was exacerbated when his opponents, Samoa Joe and Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus, assaulted The Lunatic Fringe in the trainer’s room.

"The attack culminated when Joe slammed a road case onto Ambrose’s arm, leaving him writhing in pain. Ambrose was taken to a nearby medical facility for X-rays and evaluation, and more details on his condition should be available tomorrow."

According to PWInsider, the angle where Ambrose's arm was attacked by Joe and The Bar was done as a way to cover a legitimate injury for The Lunatic Fringe.

Their report also states that he has an elbow issue and he'll be traveling to Birmingham, Alabama tomorrow to have the issue diagnosed and dealt with. There is no word yet how severe the issue is or how long Ambrose could be out of action.

p1c1mtvaue1hhh1hc5ijl89buk6f.jpg

If The Lunatic Fringe is out for an extended amount of time, it will cause WWE to change their holiday week Raw brand live event plans, many of which have been built around Ambrose and Rollins having a steel cage against The Bar.

Hopefully, Ambrose isn't out for too long and he is able to return to action after a week or two of rest, as at the moment, WWE fans haven't been able to enjoy many moments of him competing alongside his Shield brothers due to various reasons since the stable got back together in October.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Dean Ambrose
Dean Ambrose
WWE

Trending Stories

Cincinnati Bengals fans have amazing reaction to Marvin Lewis leaving the team

Cincinnati Bengals fans have amazing reaction to Marvin Lewis leaving the team

WATCH: Nia Jax may have just locked up the Mixed Match Challenge after choosing her partner

WATCH: Nia Jax may have just locked up the Mixed Match Challenge after choosing her partner

Watch: Luis Suarez scores cheeky rabona goal vs Deportivo - but it's not given

Watch: Luis Suarez scores cheeky rabona goal vs Deportivo - but it's not given

What Sir Alex said about Man City's mentality in 2009 seems to be happening again

What Sir Alex said about Man City's mentality in 2009 seems to be happening again

What Liverpool fans all noticed about Philippe Coutinho during 4-0 win v Bournemouth

What Liverpool fans all noticed about Philippe Coutinho during 4-0 win v Bournemouth

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again