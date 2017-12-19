Football

Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah names the Liverpool teammate he can't understand a word of

What a signing Mohamed Salah has been for Liverpool.

Since completing a £36.9 million move to Anfield in the summer, the Egyptian has played 25 games, scored 20 goals and made four assists. Bargain.

Fourteen of those goals have come in the Premier League, too, making him England's top goalscorer by some distance.

Salah has settled in seamlessly on Merseyside and he owes a lot to Liverpool fans for the reception they've given him.

"I am happy when the fans sing my name," Salah told Liverpool's official website. "I can hear them on the pitch and it makes me happy.

"It makes you feel like, 'wow'. It changes your emotions. I have to thank the fans very much for singing my name. Really, I respect it a lot.

"It's a big thing for me - to have been here for a few months, but to have the fans singing my name every game, showing me love and respect, it means a lot to me."

Salah has only been at Liverpool for six months yet he's already formed a strong understanding with his teammates, especially the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

However, according the 25-year-old winger, there's one teammate at Anfield that he just can't understand a word of.

FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-SPARTAK

Unsurprisingly, that man is local boy Jon Flanagan.

Flanagan was born and raised in Liverpool and has a thick Scouse accent as a result, which Salah is hilariously finding very hard to understand.

"I understand Scouse, I think," said Salah, "but it's very difficult... very difficult! The accent is so hard to understand.

"Flanno's accent is the worst one - I cannot understand anything from him. The way he is talking is like he's not talking normally!"

It's a good job Salah doesn't have to share the same wing as Flanagan, otherwise chemistry and communication would go straight out of the window.

Premier League Asia Trophy Skills Session

Recent rumours have suggested Salah's stay at Liverpool will be short-lived amidst interest from Real Madrid, but for now, he only has eyes for the Premier League title.

"It's going good for me here, but I always felt I would settle quickly," he continued, "and I think I can get better, 100 per cent.

"I can improve on many things, so I have to keep working hard, I have to keep looking forward.

"As a team, I know we haven't won the Premier League for a long time, so I would love to win it with Liverpool. We have a great team, we have a great manager, so everything is good at the club."

