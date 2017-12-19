Football

John Terry names the Premier League striker he feared the most at Chelsea

If you're compiling a list of the Premier League's greatest ever defenders, you'd be mad not to include John Terry.

The Chelsea legend comfortably sits alongside the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Jaap Stam and Tony Adams as one of the English game's finest. He accumulated no less than 717 appearances in the famous blue jersey and won the Premier League title five times.

Terry is now winding down in the Championship after finally kissing goodbye to his boyhood club last summer, enjoying the twilight years of his career with Aston Villa.

Furthermore, the 37-year-old even turned his hand to punditry on Monday night as he joined fellow legend Jamie Carragher on the Sky Sports panel for the visit of Swansea City to Everton.

Aside from reflecting on another victory for Sam Allardyce's Toffees, there was an air of nostalgia with Terry and Carragher answering a series of Twitter questions on their career.

A great deal of the questions focused on the heated Chelsea-Liverpool rivalry that raged in the centre of the past decade, with Terry admitting that the Reds were one of the toughest team he faced. 

"Going to Anfield was horrible," he declared.

"The atmosphere: you would drive from the hotel, a 30 minute bus ride and they were all on the streets, winding you up, throwing stuff at the bus."

Community Shield: Liverpool v Chelsea

The question of Terry's toughest ever opponent was then posed and the Englishman wasn't exactly short of candidates, think: Alan Shearer, Sergio Aguero, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Michael Owen and even Cristiano Ronaldo to name a few.

None of those contenders took top spot, however.

Terry explained: "Henry was my most feared striker [I played against]," added Terry. "He was terrifying. He was the best by far.

"He had everything, the movement. He was incredible. He would be the one before games, I'd say, 'it's going to be tough tomorrow.' Nobody else did that."

So, Liverpool are big candidates as far as teams are concerned, but Terry had no doubt in his mind in terms of individuals and when that man is Henry, it's hard to argue.

Thierry Henry, John Terry

The Frenchman found the net on 174 occasions during his time in the Premier League and bowed out of English football as Arsenal's all time top scorer.

A cocktail of his immaculate dribbling, raw pace and ruthless finishing made him a nightmare for any defender and a 'terrified' Terry was no exemption to the rule. 

Who do you think is the greatest striker in Premier League history? Have your say in the comments section below.

