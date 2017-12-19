WWE

Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar almost botches his F-5 finisher during WWE Raw

This week on Monday Night Raw, Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE television for the first time since competing against WWE Champion AJ Styles at Survivor Series last month, but his time out may have caused him to develop a little bit of ring rust.

The Universal Champion found out last night who he would be putting his title on the line at the Royal Rumble at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, as the Raw general manager Kurt Angle made the big announcement at the start of the show.

Angle announced that Lesnar will put his Universal title on the line against Braun Strowman and Kane in a triple threat match at the Royal Rumble. He then cleared the ring, leaving all three competitors to stare each other down.

Sure enough, as it should be booked The Beast was dominant over The Monster Among Men and The Big Red Monster, taking them both out before the segment concluded. It was while Lesnar was trying to take out Kane that he almost made a big botch.

After hitting Strowman over the top rope, the Universal Champion turned around into a Choke Slam attempt by Kane, only to reverse it into an F-5.

However, when attempting to pick up The Big Red Monster for the move, The Beast almost dropped him back down. He managed to correct his error quickly though and pull the move off.

WWE has edited this botch out of their video of the segment which they posted on their YouTube channel, but the moment has already made its rounds on the internet for the world to see.

When the triple threat match for the Universal Championship does take place at the Royal Rumble on January 28, The Beast is fully expected to retain his title against The Monster Among Men and The Big Red Monster, in order to then put the title on the line against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

Lesnars isn't expected to make another appearance for the WWE now until sometime before his Universal Championship defense at the Royal Rumble in 2018.

Topics:
Royal Rumble
WWE
Braun Strowman

