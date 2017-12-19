Sir Mo Farah was the surprise winner of the Sports Personality of the Year award on Sunday.

Farah, who retired from the track earlier this year, had never won the award and it seemed like 2017 was going to be a repeat for the former Team GB athlete.

But despite being priced at 50/1 by bookmakers, Farah was announced as the winner, beating the likes of Anthony Joshua (favourite), Harry Kane and Lewis Hamilton.

It was a decision that shocked many and no one seemed more annoyed with the verdict than Paula Radcliffe's husband, Gary Lough.

In the footage below, Lough appears to shake his head and say: "F***ing joke."

GARY'S NOT HAPPY

Viewers quickly picked up on Lough's reaction to Farah winning SPOTY, but now Radcliffe has revealed the truth about what happened.

In the tweets below, Radcliffe was asked: "Can I ask if u and Gary disagreed with the vote, u both looked as though u did? [sic]"

To which the former long-distance runner admitted they were "surprised and a bit shocked", but neither disagreed with Farah's victory.

Radcliffe replied: "Not at all. Totally the opposite, just surprised and bit shocked by it."

So there you have it - perhaps Lough didn't say, 'f***ing joke', after all. Whether Farah believes that's the truth is a different story, though.

Like the rest of us, even Farah was surprised by his victory when he explained afterwards: "I honestly thought I wasn't going to win it.

"We have such amazing sports in the UK with people doing great Lewis Hamilton, Jonnie Peacock and Anthony Joshua.

"I thought my closest would be after London 2012. I guess anything can happen.

"It means a lot to win this. I am very surprised to win tonight and I'm just sorry I can't be there to celebrate."

