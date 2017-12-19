With victory in the Manchester derby and an unerringly convincing win over Tottenham, it seems Manchester City are nailed on for the Premier League title this season.

Only their city rivals boast a realistic threat to their dominance but, even then, their defeat at Old Trafford sees them with 11 points worth of catching up to do. Even with Jose Mourinho's impeccable record in second seasons, United might have to settle for a silver medal.

Nevertheless, injuries have certainly conspired against the Red Devils this season. Michael Carrick, Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo are currently out with crocks to Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic taking their toll earlier in the season.

And another man on the treatment table at the moment, is none other than Marouane Fellaini.

Few United fans would have anticipated the Belgian pulling on the famous red jersey in 2017, when he first signed for the club four years previously.

However, since a terrible debut campaign under David Moyes and a quiet renaissance alongside Louis van Gaal, the ex-Everton man has established himself as an important member of the United squad.

Four goals this season, coupled with his defensive contributions, represents a rather healthy return from just 11 appearances.

It makes you wonder just whether the Belgian could have proven the difference in the derby. As bizarre as that may sound, City's weakness from set pieces and Fellaini's strength from them are very clear.

Unfortunately, United fans will never find out but, bizarrely, Fellaini has come up in conversation at City and in hilarious fashion.

The Citizens' French account posted a photograph of Leroy Sane, challenging supporters to identify the player with one user suggested Fellaini as something of a tame afro joke.

City were on form, though, and delivered a sensational reply, check it out:

Superb.

Fellaini doesn't have anywhere near the technical ability of Sane, but it's a little harsh, albeit funny, to downright reject the Belgian's status as a footballer.

Jose Mourinho is certainly a fan, stating in September: "He's an important player for me - a lot more important than you can imagine.

"I feel weaker without Fellaini in my squad, doesn't matter if it's on the pitch or on the bench. If his conditions are improved, he will be selected, I need him."

From 11 points north, though, City can get away with it and their Twitter comebacks are unlikely to be matched by a league one from their neighbours.

