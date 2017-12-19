Chelsea legend John Terry hailed Jose Mourinho as the "best manager" on Sky Sports Monday Night Football show - and shared an interesting story about the current Manchester United boss.

Terry, 37, is winding down his career at Aston Villa after Italian coach Antonio Conte allowed him to leave west London on a free transfer last summer.

The veteran centre-half is the most successful club captain in Chelsea's history, winning five Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, one UEFA Europa League and one Champions League title since 2004.

Terry played under countless managers during the first 14 years of the Roman Abramovich era but clearly has a favourite.

"He [Mourinho] was the best manager, and the best coach as well. He did everything," said Terry on Sky Sports.

"He was the first one to come and revolutionise it at Chelsea. He would be the first in, 8am, he'd be the one setting the cones out, and you'd come in as players and he'd be out there, if it was pouring with rain, getting his session organised.

"He 100 per cent changed the way I thought about football. In his first session, the lads came in and we thought: "Wow, that's a proper session."

Mourinho's phone call to JT

The enigmatic Portuguese coach was sacked in 2007 but was re-appointed in 2013 after Abramovich attempted to correct the hugely unpopular decision to hire Rafa Benitez.

Terry had been turned into a bit-part player under the Spanish manager but became the first name on the teamsheet under Mourinho.

"When Rafa [Benitez] was at Chelsea, he didn't play me, and Jose took over again," said Terry in the Sky studio.

"He got on the phone to me and said I'm his main man, work hard in the summer.

"I remember being out for dinner with my wife and kids, I had a glass of wine, I got off the phone with him, and then I said no more wine, that's it, I'm training two or three times a day. He knew how to suck every last bit out of everyone."

Terry was magnificent as Chelsea won the Premier League title in Mourinho's first season back at Stamford Bridge.

He rejected a host of Premier League offers over the summer because he didn't want to face his former club.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms