WWE fans watching Monday Night Raw this week were pleasantly surprised during Finn Balor's 2-on-1 handicap match against The Miztourage, as one of The Demon King's old friends from NXT, Hideo Itami, showed up to help him out in the numbers game.

Balor was originally booked in a 2-on-1 handicap match against Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas of The Miztourage on Raw last night, only for Axel and Dallas to use the numbers game against the inaugural Universal Champion halfway through the match.

To the surprise of WWE fans everywhere, Itami made his debut on Raw despite the fact he's part of WWE's Cruiserweight division on 205 Live. Many thought he would be making his debut on Tuesday night's show and confront someone like the Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore or Drew Gulak.

However, that wasn't the case, as The Japanese Sensation ran down the ramp on Raw on Monday to help out his old NXT friend, evening up the numbers against The Miztourage and a tag team match was underway.

Balor and Itami managed to pick up the victory by the end of the match after Balor took out Dallas at ringside before Itami hit Axel with his Go-To-Sleep finisher in the ring for the pinfall win. The two then shook hands with one another as a sign of respect and their friendship.

Many people were definitely excited to see Itami finally on the main roster, especially after all his previous injury problems which had halted his development in the WWE since he signed with the company in 2014, most notably his shoulder injury in 2015 which kept him inactive for over a year.

Even Triple H was pleased to finally see Itami on the main roster after all the adversity he has seen him go through in his WWE career so far.

Moving forward, Itami is expected to play a part in WWE's 205 Live, and considering his in-ring talent, he should find himself in the title picture in the Cruiserweight division very quickly.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms