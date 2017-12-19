It's no secret that Arsene Wenger's managerial career is coming to an end.

The Frenchmen has been at the club since 1996, but given he is now 68-years-old, retirement seems just around the corner.

But despite his age, Wenger has previously stated that he will continue to manage at the club for as long as he retains the motivation to do so.

Speaking in September, Wenger said: "Why keep doing it? (Managing Arsenal) Because I love it. Because it's a job where I think you can have a very positive influence: on people's lives, on results, on the dimensions of a football club, on values - because I think first of all a club is about values, which we forget a lot today.

"I feel on a mission to carry these values through for this club because I think this club is usually respected all over the world for its values and it carries through the generations.

"I just want to do what I do as long as I think I can do it well and I have the motivation to do it. On that front, I have no doubt.

"After, the day will come quickly, maybe not, but I am completely focused and completely committed."

ARSENAL HAVE A REPLACEMENT LINED UP

But despite Wenger having no plans to resign from his post at Arsenal as of yet, the club have still lined up his successor for when he finally does decide to call it a day.

However, that man may come as a huge surprise to the majority of the footballing world.

Instead of replacing Wenger with a manager who has proven himself as one of world's best, the Telegraph claim that Arsenal have lined up a former player, Mikel Arteta, as his replacement.

The Spaniard represented the Gunners for five seasons, captaining the club for his last two, and was held in high regard during his stint at the club.

Since retiring as a player in 2016, Arteta promptly joined Manchester City as an assistant coach, where he has been learning under Pep Guardiola.

There is no doubting that Arteta will have benefited from learning under the best manager in the world, but it will be a huge gamble to give someone with such little experience one of the biggest jobs in English football.

