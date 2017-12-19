WWE has transformed a lot over the last 20 years and one superstar that has almost been with the company through every year of that transformation is John Cena.

WWE has changed since Cena first signed with the company, as it as altered from the Attitude Era where almost anything was allowed to be said and done within reason, to the PG product which is today that is more climatized to a much wider audience.

Many fans remember the Attitude Era as the golden years of the WWE, believing that nothing produced today comes close to what superstars were able to do back then. However, The Leader of the Cenation disagrees with the idea that WWE 'isn't good anymore'.

Speaking to The Independent while promoting his new animated film, Ferdinand, the 16-time world champion said the reason why WWE is still good is because the product today is able to appeal to all age ranges, all nationalities, and all religions.

During the interview, Cena said: "What I love the most about it - next time you watch - so they always shoot the ring in a certain way, it's called the hard camera shot. Look beyond everything, look at the audience, that's the perfect picture of what I love, it's everybody.

"And that's why - I mean you wanna go deep down the rabbit hole - that's why everybody nowadays is polarising, because our audience is too big, so that's one of the problems that we have to fix but at the same time it's a great problem because if your audience is the world how are you going to please everybody?"

The 16-time world champion also pointed out that in the Attitude Era, they were playing to a certain male demographic, therefore it was easier to nail what worked and what didn't. Today is a different story however as due to their PG rating, WWE is more of a family orientated product and focuses on a wider audience.

Cena is expected to make his first WWE appearance since Survivor Series next week on Monday Night Raw in Chicago. Speculation has suggested he will be challenging Roman Reigns, his No Mercy opponent from earlier this year, for his Intercontinental Championship on this show.

