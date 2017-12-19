By his own extremely high standards, it's been a poor season for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez up to now.

The Chilean has scored just four times in 15 Premier League outings, the last of which came four games ago in the 5-0 battering of Huddersfield Town, and has only three assists.

Compare that to after 18 games from last season, and the difference is quite staggering; Sanchez had amassed 12 goals and seven assists, which shows how under-par his performances have been.

It's clear that his contract situation at the Emirates is a dark cloud over him, and he must be pretty annoyed he was denied the chance to link up with former manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City in the summer.

Arsenal rejected a £50m bid from City as the transfer deadline approached, and Sanchez is now two weeks away from being able to talk to foreign clubs about a free transfer, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

And it seems all but certain that the Chilean will be bringing his time in north London to an end after four seasons, with the winger painting a frustrated figure on the pitch a number of times.

However, as his form isn't exactly pulling up trees, Sanchez could be doing a lot more to give the Arsenal fans one last hurrah, or even impress any potential suitors.

But he isn't delivering anywhere near the standard we expect from him, as the Gunners are once again outside the Champions League places, having won just twice away from home all season.

As a result, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has questioned Sanchez's motivation, even claiming that he has effectively given up at the club.

Wright, who was speaking on BBC Radio 5Live, believes the former Barcelona man 'isn't putting it in', and believes his attitude is completely wrong.

"It does look to me like he’s clocked off," he said. "Sanchez’s attitude is saying a lot about him. If he left in January, the way he’s playing now, I can’t see how that’s going to hurt Arsenal. He’s not

playing well enough.

"He’s not putting in a shift. Coutinho wanted to leave; he put in a transfer request but look at the way he’s playing. Look at the way Ozil is playing.

"You’ve got to still put it in. He’s not putting it in. It says a lot about him. People looking in who are potential buyers, what are they thinking about him and his attitude?

"I can’t see Ozil staying but what we’re seeing from him now is the kind of play that we want to see from him."

Ozil is another man who appears to be heading towards the Arsenal exit, with his contract also up in the summer, and rumours circulating that he is of interest to both Manchester United and Barcelona.

Both the German and Sanchez scored in Arsenal's 5-2 win at Everton in October, which looked to be the turning point in the club's and players' seasons, after a sticky start.

A fine goal from Ozil secured a 1-0 win over Newcastle for the Gunners at the weekend, having failed to win in their previous three.

And they must improve away from home if they are to have any hopes of returning to the Champions League next season.

