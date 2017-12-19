A few eyebrows were raised in Merseyside when Liverpool decided to pay Southampton £34 million for Sadio Mane in 2016.

However, the Senegalese proved he was worth every penny in his debut season for the Reds.

Mane was a crucial figure as Liverpool secured qualification for the Champions League. He scored 13 goals in 29 games for the Reds, and was often their main attacking outlet when on the pitch.

His significance to Liverpool's side was no better displayed when his team massively struggled in his absence; particularly so in January when the winger was unavailable due to participating for his country in the African Cup of Nations.

Despite missing a number of games for his side, he was rewarded for a terrific debut campaign by winning Liverpool's Player of the Year award, and was also named in the 2016–17 PFA Team of the Year.

The 25-year-old was expected to have a similar impact this season, but a three game suspension and a few injury problems have curtailed his progress in his second year at Anfield.

IAN WRIGHT MAKES HUGE CLAIM ABOUT MANE'S RELATIONSHIP WITH SALAH

Mane was often Liverpool's only source of speed last season, but Jurgen Klopp rectified that by acquiring the services of Mohamed Salah in the summer.

And that decision proved to be a masterstroke, as the Egyptian has been absolutely sensational this season.

Despite being in December, Salah has already scored 20 goals this season, and has undoubtedly been one of the, if not the best player in the Premier League this term.

But Ian Wright has made a hugely controversial statement about Mane's and Salah's relationship, claiming that the former is jealous of Salah's success this season.

"Do you think there is a bit of jealous there? With Mo Salah?" Wright told BBC 5 Live, per the Mirror. "He just looks a little bit perturbed by it.

"Mo Salah has come in and - remember when Mane went to the Africa Cup of Nations and everyone was like 'oh it's over now, we can't replace Mane'?

"And now they've got Salah and he's been on the bench."

There is no doubt that Salah has outperformed Mane this season, but that statement is hugely controversial and has been met with much criticism from Liverpool fans.

