England's loss in the Ashes against Australia has been a disappointment for all English cricket fans, but Piers Morgan is set to be the unhappiest of the bunch after Australian stars David Warner and Steve Smith slid back into the journalists DM's to taunt him further over the humiliating defeat.

After another emphatic victory on day five in Perth sealed a 3-0 series win with two matches left to play, the Australian team posed for photographs with the Ashes urn in their dressing room to celebrate their victory.

Vice-captain Warner decided to rub salt in the wounds of one of England's biggest fans and harshest critics Morgan by sending him a private message on Twitter.

It was simply a picture of the Aussie sat alongside Smith kissing the urn, accompanied by a thumbs up - enough to irritate any England supporter.

It's not the first time Morgan has been taunted for his nation's poor performance on the pitch but with the series now officially out of Joe Root's grasp, he was clearly much more annoyed than the last time.

The caption to the tweet read: "When @davidwarner31 and @stevesmith49 slide into your DMs..." followed by several angry face emojis.

Given how often Morgan airs his arrogant views, it's probably about right he gets a bit of stick back.

Now the Good Morning Britain presenter can only hope the Ashes tourists spare his blushes further by avoiding a series whitewash Down Under.

Because England have been so heavily beaten and outclassed in the first three matches of the series, the Aussies are overwhelming favourites to secure a 5-0 victory.

The fourth Test gets underway on Boxing Day next week in Melbourne before the match in Sydney starts on January 4.

The rib injury Craig Overton picked up in Perth means he is still a doubt to feature next week but captain Root is expected to make at least a couple of alterations to the side who were beaten by an innings and 41 runs.

