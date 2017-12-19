Retired Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson is the most successful manager in English football history.

The Scottish coach stepped down in 2013 after winning 38 trophies during his 26 year tenure at Old Trafford.

Ferguson famously described his greatest challenge as “knocking Liverpool right off their f***ing perch" back in 2002.

In 2011, Ferguson won his 12th Premier League title which helped the Red Devils edge past Liverpool on 19 league titles.

Since he retired four years ago, neither Manchester United or Liverpool have achieved Premier League glory.

Already eleven points ahead of Jose Mourinho's Man United side, Manchester City look set to win the league this season.

Pep Guardiola's men have incredibly amassed 52 points from a possible 54 and many experts are suggesting they are the best team in Premier League history.

United lie second whilst Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are fourth.

Ferguson on seeing Liverpool win the league

In December 2007, a journalist from 'The People' asked the Man United manager if he would like to see Liverpool win the league.

Despite their dominance in the 20th century, Liverpool have failed to win a league title since 1990.

Ferguson's response to being asked if he'd like to see United's rivals win the league was truly brilliant.

“You must be joking!” Ferguson exclaimed.

“Do I look as if I’m a masochist ready to cut myself? How does relegation sound instead?"

"I enjoy winning at Anfield more than anywhere else. It’s a historical thing and although Liverpool may be desperate to beat us we are desperate to win too, it’s not a one way street this. Historically and geographically we are the two most successful clubs in this country, so really, what do you expect?”

Liverpool came so close to winning the title in 2014 but a Steven Gerrard slip at Stamford Bridge cost his club dearly.

They are now a hugely exciting attacking outfit under Klopp but are already some way off the runaway league leaders.

“This season nobody is really fighting anymore for the title. I don’t think United are,” said Klopp.

“We will all try to come as close as possible but if City doesn’t have any drop then they will probably win it so does that mean all the others have to stop? To be the best of the rest could be a fantastic target.

"So it is to try to have the best position in the table which for us – for the last I don’t know how many years – is probably third or second."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms