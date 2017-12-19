Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is beginning to settle into life at Liverpool, following his £35m move from Arsenal in the summer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is going through the process of adapting to Klopp's demanding style, while still learning how to fit into his central midfield role at Anfield.

However, he is starting to have a growing influence on their play, as evidenced by his man of the match performance in the 4-0 win at Bournemouth on Sunday.

He set up Mohamed Salah's goal with an inch-perfect pass, and displayed signs that Klopp is having an effect on him, popping up all over the midfield and showing his energy and dynamism.

The Englishman, who was left out of Gareth Southgate's last squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Germany, has reaped the benefits of Klopp's rotation policy at Anfield, starting five of the last eight games.

And he will be hoping to keep his place ahead of a return to his former club on Friday night.

Oxlade-Chamberlain will have a point to prove, given his widely-reported desire to leave the Emirates before the move happened, citing a need for more regular football, as well as wanting to play in central midfield.

But his new manager believes that, despite his huge potential, the former Arsenal man has things he can still improve on.

Given he has scored just two goals in 20 appearances for the Reds, it is unsurprising that Klopp has expressed his wish for Oxlade-Chamberlain to have more of an impact in terms of attacking.

It was a similar story at Arsenal, where he scored 20 goals in 198 matches, but the German is confident that he will come good.

"He is on a very good way. I like it, but he has so much potential it’s unbelievable, what he still not shows," Klopp said in an interview for Liverpool's official website.

"It’s only just the beginning and I really like it, I really like it. He’s like a wonderful package, I can only say.

"Hopefully he stays fit, that’s the most important thing. He can be much more decisive in a few moments.

"[He’s sometimes a] little bit too much of a midfielder instead of a striker - there are a lot of things he can improve, but I’m really happy about the status quo."

Friday's visit to the Emirates is sure to be an emotional one for Oxlade-Chamberlain, having spent six years there.

However, it is a hugely important fixture for both sides, who are separated by just one point in the Premier League table.

And if Liverpool can secure a win, like they did last season, they will be in a Champions League spot for Christmas.

