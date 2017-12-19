Jamie Carragher and John Terry sharing the table on Monday Night Football proved something of a stroke of genius last night.

The ex-England pair sunk their teeth into a topsy-turvy Everton-Swansea City clash but also reminisced on their respective careers with anecdotes and insights galore.

The once heated, mid-2000's rivalry between Chelsea and Liverpool proved a particular topic of interest as well as the strikers and teams they hated facing.

Terry even gave a fascinating taster of Jose Mourinho's team-talks prior to one of those clashes, revealing: "That was one of Mourinho's team-talks before going into the game. 'They're 21 points behind us, don't give them a chance.

"It's impossible that we can go and lose to these'. But going to Anfield was horrible. The atmosphere... you drive from the hotel, just a 30-minute bus ride, they're all on the streets winding you up, throwing stuff at the bus - it was a nightmare."

And while Sky Sports had the chance to speak to Terry in-depth, they made the most of it.

The Aston Villa defender was asked to produce an all-time Premier League XI containing the finest players he faced during his career, excluding anybody who ever starred for Chelsea.

Terry certainly devised an exciting team, selecting eight Manchester United players and choosing the man opposite him - Carragher.

The full squad came in at: David de Gea, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Rio Ferdinand, Patrice Evra, Cristiano Ronaldo, Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Wayne Rooney and Thierry Henry.

Now that would take some beating, but does Carragher really deserve his place. Well, the man himself didn't think so and nailed his reaction.

"Oh behave! You creep!" Carragher shouted.

Terry responded: "You said you wouldn't put me on here if I didn't put you in the team."

Carragher then answered: "I shouldn't be in that!"

And when the presenter noticed the inclusion of Gary Neville, too, Carragher piped up: "He's after a job at Sky isn't he? We haven't got that much power you know."

Check out the video below:

There was also time to tease Gary Neville with Terry and Carragher discussing whether the disclosed back four had ever played together.

Carragher couldn't help recalling: "It didn't go so well in Croatia did it?"

It certainly didn't, Jamie, with Neville putting through his own net thanks to a infamous Paul Robinson howler. Couple that to a joke about the fellow pundit's pace and you had some classic Sky Sports banter.

Terry may have been trying just a little too hard, though, hey?

Would you include Carragher in your all-time Premier League XI? Have your say in the comments section below.

