Watch: Larry Nance Jr. produces dunk of the year candidate with hammer on Kevin Durant

For the second time this season, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors played out a thrilling overtime contest at Staples Center.

Just like the first meeting, it was the Warriors who once again pulled out the win as they came away with a 116-114 win on the road.

The young Lakers have given the defending champions as good as they've got on two occasions but the difference has been the experience and quality down the stretch that their opponents have.

The Dubs may have come away with the victory but the highlight plays of the night certainly came from the men in Purple and Gold.

One moment, in particular, may be replayed throughout the season as we witnessed an early-season contender for dunk of the year from a man who seems to be a candidate in almost every campaign.

Larry Nance Jr. produced the best dunk last season as he threw down a monster slam over now-teammate Brook Lopez and he has made sure to be in the conversation this time around again.

With just a minute to go in the first half, Nance received a bounce pass from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on the break and posterized the helpless Kevin Durant with a ferocious one-handed dunk.

The play was right in front of the Lakers bench who immediately erupted and lost their minds as the crowd also went into a frenzy at what they just witnessed.

The night belonged to legend Kobe Bryant who had his jerseys retired at half-time but Nance certainly took some of the spotlight with the hammer.

For Durant, however, it wasn't the first time he was put on a poster during the game.

The Finals MVP has developed into an elite shot blocker since he arrived in the Bay Area and has become the team's rim protector.

As he's always willing to contest shots at the basket, he continuously puts himself at risk of being dunked on and Julius Randle also got the better of him on this occasion.

As Los Angeles got out in transition, the big man was rewarded for running the lane with a pass from Corey Brewer and proceeded to throw down a nasty dunk all over the Golden State superstar which also sent the bench into raptures.

Despite being on the end of two posters, though, Durant managed to have the last laugh on the night as he hit the game-winner in the final seconds in overtime to spoil Kobe's special occasion.

"That was for Kobe Night," Durant said after the game. "I had to get them up for Kob."