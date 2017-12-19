Sir Mo Farah says that winning the marathon at the 2020 Olympics would be his greatest achievement ever and top everything he has done in his record-breaking career.

Farah retired from track racing in August after winning four Olympic and six world championship titles in order to concentrate on the marathon.

If he does achieve that feat in Tokyo, the then 37-year-old would secure a record fifth gold medal.

“It would definitely top everything,” Farah said, as per The Mirror.

“There’s no athlete who’s ever gone all the way up from the track straight to the marathon and been successful.”

Farah was announced as the winner of BBC SPOTY last Sunday to the surprise of many as a vast majority had expected Lewis Hamilton and Anthony Joshua to be leading the fight for the award.

Instead, it was Farah ahead of World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea and sprint runner Jonnie Peacock.

Should Farah go on to win the marathon, he would be the second oldest to do so, one month behind Portuguese Carlos Lopes who triumphed back in 1984.

Farah is being coached by coached by Paula Radcliffe’s husband and former trainer Gary Lough, who guided her to the women’s world marathon record.

It is a very different challenge for the former track runner but it is one the British star insists he is capable of winning.

He continued: “I want to go all the way. It’s hard, it’s not easy. I’ve got my new coach Gary working with me and he’s already got me working hard, but it’s exciting.

“It’s tough, but it’s getting there. Working hard is part of life and you’ve got to work hard, you’ve got to graft.

“It’s about understanding your body and learning what your body can do. My aim is to see how it goes and if my body is in great shape, then why not 2020?”

Before that though, Farah will debut as a marathon runner next April in London, where he will be up against Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge in what is set to be a very interesting contest. A good showing there will certainly bode well for Tokyo 2020.

