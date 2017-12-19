Jamie Carragher is a legend at Liverpool Football Club, there is no doubt about it.

The former defender enjoyed a highly successful 17 year period at the club, where he made 737 appearances and scored on five occasions.

He was also pivotal as Liverpool won numerous trophies, including the Champions League title in 2005.

And John Terry recognised what a brilliant servant he was to his club, as the former Chelsea defender named Carragher in his all time non Chelsea Premier League XI.

CARRAGHER MAKES CONFESSION ABOUT RELATIONSHIPS WITH FORMER TEAMMATES

Due to the amount of time Carragher spent at Liverpool, one would think that the former defender struck up close relations with his teammates, such as Michael Owen and Steven Gerrard.

However, Carragher has insisted that he does not keep in touch with any of his teammates, and he also revealed he never saw any of his former colleagues as friends.

"People say who do you keep in touch with now that you are finished…no-one," stated Carragher on Monday Night Football, per the Independent. "I speak to Stevie (Gerrard) now and again when he is at the Academy, you have the odd text message from an ex-player.

"They are not your mates, they are your team-mates. You are there to win and whether they are from Europe, South America or wherever, they are not my friends.

"We are here to win trophies today, next week and we can get together in 20 years times to celebrate what we've done, fantastic. I'll see you in 20 years."

CARRAGHER REVEALS WHY HE WOULD BE A POOR MANAGER

Due to the leadership qualities he portrayed and the success he had as a player, many believed that Carragher would be able to translate that success into management.

However, the Liverpudlian revealed he would not make a good manager because of one reason: Because his direct nature would make his players unhappy.

"I was a moaner, I never denied that, and I would be in the faces of team-mates if they weren't performing, but those guys aren't there now," Carragher added.

"It's difficult for managers as well because it's all about keeping people onside, keeping people happy, rather than telling them straight. I think that might be a problem for me if I went into management.

"I don't know if I could change the way I speak to players because I'd speak to them the same way I captained the side."

