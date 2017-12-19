Jose Mourinho's Manchester United are planning to swoop for a key Chelsea target in January, according to reports.

The Reds splashed the cash on Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof over the summer - but currently lie 11 points behind rivals Manchester City.

Mourinho has previously spoken of his disdain for the January transfer window but recently suggested that United could be active when the window opens on January 1.

“I’m not a big defender of the January market," said Mourinho. "But there are players and situations that sometimes you have the chance to do and you shouldn’t lose that chance.”

“I don’t like the January market just to buy. But if you can buy one you would buy in June for July, with the chance a few months before, then great.”

Luke Shaw is the only recognised left-back at Old Trafford but Ashley Young has been preferred so far this season.

Young, 32, has been in excellent form but United are preparing to hijack one of Chelsea's transfer targets in order to strengthen that position.

Man United to swoop for Juventus star

Chelsea did their utmost to sign left-back Alex Sandro in the summer but failed to convince Juventus to sell.

Antonio Conte, forced to rely solely on Marcos Alonso on the left flank, is expected to return for the 26-year-old Brazilian in January.

However, according to The Sun, Manchester United are preparing to swoop for Alex Sandro by offering a swap deal involving Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The Old Lady would prefer to hold onto their £50m rated full-back until the end of the season - but The Sun suggest an enticing offer could tempt them to sell up in January.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly a fan of the 27-year-old playmaker, who would surely be open to leaving United after being frozen out by Mourinho once again.

Allegri also reportedly likes Daley Blind, who has started only three Premier League games so far this season.

The versatile Dutchman has become a bit-part player at Old Trafford and his Portuguese coach would surely be open to using him as a makeweight in a potential deal for Alex Sandro.

