The Houston Rockets cruised to their 14th consecutive win as they dispatched the Utah Jazz 120-99 at home on Monday night.

The Texas-based outfit improves to 25-4 this season and remains top of the Western Conference as they continue to play outstanding basketball.

Houston remains undefeated with Chris Paul in the lineup as they are 15-0 when the point guard has taken to the floor.

They are arguably the most devastating offense in the league so far this year and Utah felt the full force of their firepower, particularly in the fourth quarter.

After three quarters of basketball, the Rockets were trailing by five and a Thabo Sefolosha bucket even managed to increase that lead to eight for the visitors.

But the home team then erupted for a 37-8 run from that point onwards to send the crowd inside the Toyota Center into raptures.

Overall, they incredibly outscored their opponents 40-15 in the final period to secure a huge victory. According to Basketball Reference, it’s the biggest fourth-quarter differential in Houston’s franchise history.

Their previous mark was set in 2005 when they put up 41 points in the fourth against the Phoenix Suns who only managed 17.

The architect behind the historic run was shooting guard Eric Gordon who had the hot hand in the last 12 minutes.

He scored 17 of his season-high 33 points to put the Rockets on top and drained seven three-pointers on the night to turn a close affair into a blowout.

Last season's Sixth Man of the Year said it was the hottest quarter he's ever had and was happy that his teammates continued to feed him.

"You're looking for it every time down the court," he said, per ESPN. "I think guys were looking for me and it was just a fun game in that fourth quarter."

With the Jazz firmly focused on stopping backcourt duo Paul and Harden, it allowed Gordon to step up and take advantage of the open looks.

"All it takes is one of us to get hot and (Monday) it was EG," Paul said. "And that was crazy."

CP3 finished with a rebound shy of a triple-double as he posted 18 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds. Harden had 26 points and center Clint Capela added a monster double-double with 24 points and 20 rebounds as the team continues to roll.

Houston will take on the exciting young Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Wednesday night in their next outing as they aim to make it 15 straight wins.