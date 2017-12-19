WWE is going to be making history next month.

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Providence, RI at the Dunkin Donuts Center on the USA Network, Stephanie McMahon officially announced that the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match would take place at the Royal Rumble PPV event.

The announcement caught the eye of one WWE Hall of Famer and that is Trish Stratus, who signed with the WWE in 2000.

Early in her career, she was mostly involved in themed storylines, such as managing the team T & A and an affair with Vince McMahon.

As time went on, Stratus spent more time in the ring working on her skills and her popularity increased. She was made a one-time WWE Hardcore Champion, three-time "WWE Babe of the Year" and was proclaimed "Diva of the Decade".

After nearly seven years in the business, Stratus decided to retire from professional wrestling at WWE Unforgiven PPV on September 17, 2006 after winning her record-setting seventh WWE Women's Championship.

In 2011, Stratus was a trainer for WWE Tough Enough and she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. She wrote the following teaser on her Twitter account:

“There's NOTHING @WWE women cannot do. It's been a long-time coming - can't wait for the FIRST EVER WOMENS #RoyalRumble! Now…where dem boots?”

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, January 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets.

Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured. Here is the updated card:

--- Royal Rumble Match: Elias vs. TBA

--- WWE Universal Title Triple Threat Match: Brock Lesnar © vs. Kane vs. Braun Strowman

--- Women’s Royal Rumble Match: TBA vs. TBA

Here is an excerpt from WWE’s press release about the match:

For the first time in history, WWE’s female Superstars will perform in a Royal Rumble match on Sunday, January 28, where Superstars will go head-to-head with the winner receiving a championship opportunity at WrestleMania® 34 this April. This milestone was announced tonight by WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon during Monday Night Raw® live on USA Network.

The women’s Royal Rumble marks another milestone in WWE’s women’s evolution, which has placed a spotlight on its female performers, involving them in more prominent storylines, with deeper character development and longer matches.

“The first-ever women’s Royal Rumble will mark a significant moment in the evolution of WWE,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “WWE’s female performers are role models, inspiring and empowering women and girls to be confident and strong. They deserve their own match at Royal Rumble.”

At WrestleMania 32, WWE unveiled a new Women’s Championship title belt and re-branded the Divas Division to become the Women’s Division. Since then, WWE has placed a greater emphasis on its female performers, including recruiting female talent from around the world, as well as the recent signings of the first female recruits from the Middle East and India.

This year, WWE created the first-ever women’s tournament, Mae Young Classic, which included 32 of the top female competitors from 16 countries, underscoring the breadth and international diversity of women in sports entertainment. In addition, earlier this month, WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss took part in the first-ever women’s match in the Middle East, and this summer in partnership with Mattel, WWE unveiled the first-ever Fashion Doll line featuring its female Superstars.

