The reports have come true and WWE fans will love this latest signing.

Starting last month, there was increasing talk that Ricochet is coming to WWE sooner rather than later. PWInsider reports that Ricochet is expected to sign with WWE and start with the company early next year.

PWI also teases that a “very prominent female independent talent” will be signing as well, but didn’t elaborate who.

It seems like every few months that WWE has been announcing that they’ve signed a new talent from the independent wrestling scene.

WWE has announced the signings of names like former Ring of Honor World Champion Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, Donovan Dijak, Lio Rush and Shayna Baszler thus far this year.

For some background on this exciting talent, he is currently wrestling for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). During his time with the promotion, he is a three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion and a three-time NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion and the winner of the 2014 Best of the Super Juniors and 2015 Super Jr. Tag Tournaments.

Ricochet will likely be placed in NXT, which Triple H overseas, once he signs with the sports entertainment company. In June 2012, WWE ceased operating Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), its developmental promotion in Tampa, Florida and began running all of its developmental events and operations at Full Sail University under the WWE NXT banner.

While its primary purpose is to serve as a developmental division for WWE, the promotion has come to be viewed by wrestling writers and fans as its own distinct entity as it serves as a third brand complementing Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

Speaking in a recent interview with Jim Ross on the former WWE commentator's podcast 'The Ross Report', Ricochet said himself that he would love to go to the WWE.

“Of course, I mean, I would love to," he told JR. "Even all the people that I know that have been there, they always tell me, ‘you’ve got to at least experience it once’."

"But they tell me ‘you’ve got to go there and experience it at least once – whether you like it or not, it’s up to you, but you’ve got to go there and you’ve got to experience it once’. And, of course, I would love to go there one day. So hopefully, all my ducks get in line and get in order and I can make it happen."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms