One top WWE superstar is expected to take time off from the sports entertainment company next year.

That star is Randy Orton, who will be taking a significant amount of time off during the first quarter of next year.

PWinsider.com is reporting that Orton will work a very light schedule in January before taking both February and March off.

Other than working SmackDown TV events and the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV event, Orton is only advertised for the second the fourth week for WWE live events for January.

He’s also advertised for the February 6th SmackDown TV event, however nothing has been announced related to Orton for any events after that.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, January 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets.

Orton is one of the most legendary professional wrestlers the WWE has ever seen, so it's no secret the WWE wants to keep him healthy so they don't lose out on one of the biggest stars on their roster.

In recent years, he has worked a more limited schedule for the sports entertainment company.

Orton is a 13-time world champion. He has held the WWE Championship nine times (his eighth reign was as WWE World Heavyweight Champion) and WWE's World Heavyweight Championship four times, and was the final holder of the World Heavyweight Championship, which he unified with the WWE Championship to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Orton is a third-generation professional wrestler; his grandfather Bob Orton, Sr., his father "Cowboy" Bob Orton, and his uncle Barry Orton all competed in the professional wrestling business.

Overall, Orton has won 16 total championships in WWE. He is the winner of the 2013 Money in the Bank ladder match, both the 2009 and 2017 Royal Rumble matches

