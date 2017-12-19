Boxing

Anthony Joshua ready to 'rock and roll' with Tyson Fury any time

Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has stated he is “ready to roll” with Tyson Fury anytime.

Former champion Fury has not fought since September 2015, when he defeated reigning champion Wladimir Klitschko and shocked the world.

The "Gypsy King" has returned to training, having put his problems with the UK Anti-Doping behind him, is gunning for a fight with Joshua, in which he would regain the titles he previously had to relinquish.

But current IBF, IBO and WBA champion Joshua seems unimpressed and remains as collected as usual. AJ is up for a big year, which is most likely to begin against WBO champion Joseph Parker at the end of March.

However, Fury would be the cherry on top of 2018 for Joshua, if his recovery goes well. Given all the uncertainty that surrounds the Manchester-born fighter, Joshua finds all the hype irrelevant unless it can be backed up in real life.

"I don’t know if he is back or what his situation is, but, as I always say, I stay consistent with what I’m doing and it’s up to him to get back on the gravy train," Joshua said on Fury's comeback to boxing.

“So calling somebody out is irrelevant when you don’t know if you’re going to live up to your words.

"I’m sure he will, but at this present time he’s saying he needs warm-up fights. So tune in to what’s important and then focus on the bigger picture – that’s your strategy.”

Anthony Joshua v Carlos Takam - World Heavyweight Title Fight

Current champion Joshua believes it would be better for Fury to spend some time on his return, working his way back to the top. 

“If he wants to get straight in the ring with me in the summer, let’s rock and roll,” the 2012 Olympic medalist continued.

“The ball is in his court but either way I’m ready to roll – I don’t mind what we do.”

Tony Bellew is one name who has frequently been mentioned in relation to Fury's potential comeback fight. But before that become reality, Bellew needs to get through another former world champion, David Haye, in May 2018.

'The Bomber' recently declared he would be happy to be Fury's first opponent on his way back.

Boxing at Copper Box

“To tell the truth, I just want to see him back in a boxing ring. I’d love to be his first fight back because if he meets me it will the quickest comeback in the history of boxing,” Bellew told Press Association Sport.

Eddie Hearn, the promoter of both Bellew and Joshua, has claimed he would like to see Fury fight Dillian Whyte on his comeback, then his two other aforementioned clients.

As for Joshua, he would probably have Joseph Parker first, then undefeated WBC champion Deontay Wilder before potentially fighting Fury at the end of the year.

