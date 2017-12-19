Georges St-Pierre's return to the UFC lasted for a nice cup of tea, but the former welterweight kingpin is once again back on the sidelines and his return is up in the air.

"Rush" made his Octagon return early last month when he challenged Michael Bisping in his debut at 185 pounds for the division's title. After an excellent first few minutes of bloody warfare, St-Pierre landed a huge hook that planted Bisping and allowed him to lock in a rear-naked choke for the submission win.

The middleweight title win would set up a unification bout with interim champion Robert Whittaker, however, St-Pierre later claimed he had an illness that would keep him out of action indefinitely, and vacated the title as a result.

UFC President Dana White was very unhappy with St-Pierre coming in to take on what some considered to be an easy match-up against Bisping, only to win the title and vacate it immediately afterwards.

St-Pierre's longtime coach, Firas Zahabi, recently spoke to TSN about St-Pierre's fighting future and revealed that his star pupil would return for a big money fight after he gets better (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I think Georges is gonna get better, get back in the gym,” said Zahabi.

“He’s gonna feel his body out and see what he wants, what’s the most interesting, epic fight out there. Mayweather? McGregor? We need a mega-fight.

“Georges will come back for a big, exciting fight.”“I always tell people, if you’re criticizing Georges, do what he did,” Zahabi said.

“Do what he did first, then criticize him. It’s not easy to do what he did. He defended the title over and over again. Lots of guys had their chance. Lots of guys had their chance.

"Get in line, make their way the way he did it. And when he did it he never complained about nobody. He did it without complaining about anybody.

“Has he helped grow the sport or hurt it? He’s helped grow it. So a lot of guys making bigger paydays and bigger purses, bigger bonuses, why?

"Because of the company and the great fighters, not just Georges, all these great fighters and the company. It’s a relationship.

"We’ve got to respect the company, we’ve got to respect all the fighters, you’ve got to respect all these big names making the way.

"You’re gonna see, in the future, these guys are gonna sign rookie contracts, first year in the UFC, million-dollar contracts. But why? Because of all the greats that came before.”

What are your thoughts on Zahabi saying that St-Pierre wants a big fight when he returns to the UFC? Who do you think 'Rush' will likely be paired up with? And do you think that St-Pierre will ever win a title in the UFC again? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms