Terry, Gerrard and Lampard.

John Terry has his say on the Gerrard, Scholes or Lampard debate

It’s a question that, in 10 years time, football fans will still be debating.

Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard or Steven Gerrard?

Indeed, it was put to Real Madrid maestro Toni Kroos recently in a Twitter Q&A. “Paul Scholes” was the German’s response.

The three midfielders each had their respective individual qualities and retired from football with an impressive collection of winner’s medals.

The only regret for English football fans is that they weren’t able to do it on the international stage.

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville had the debate back in 2013. Unsurprisingly, Carragher went for Liverpool hero Gerrard while Neville picked Scholes, his former Manchester United teammate.

"They are three world class players. Top for me though is Stevie, the reason he is top is in terms of his big game influence, in Istanbul and in Cardiff,” Carragher said.

"I'll take the Scholes of 2004-2010/11 as the very best,” Neville added.

“He's similar to Xavi and Pirlo in his ability to control the tempo of a whole match.”

FA Cup Final: Manchester United v Chelsea

John Terry has settled the debate

Where’s the love for Lampard, who scored 211 goals in total for Chelsea?

Well, John Terry provided it during his appearance on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football programme.

But, while Terry went for Lampard, he reserved special praise for Scholes.

"I'm going to say Lamps, aren't I? But I do think naturally Scholes was unbelievable. He did things I've not seen many players do. He was incredible,” Terry said.

"But having seen Lamps training, and seeing what he could do, he was unbelievable."

Terry and Lampard became Chelsea legends

Terry and Lampard won three Premier League titles together, and also lifted the Champions League trophy in 2012.

They were the backbone of a Chelsea side that ushered in a new era of success under Jose Mourinho.

FBL-EUR-C1-CHELSEA-PSG

And you only need to read Terry’s Instagram tribute when Lampard retired earlier this year to understand the scale of their friendship.

“The GREATEST player in the history of our great football club @chelseafc,” Terry wrote.

“It was an absolute pleasure playing with you mate and seeing first hand the dedication and hard work you put in, on and off the pitch, the best trainer by a million miles every single day, inspiring me and everyone at the club.”

Aww, how cute.

Steven Gerrard
Chelsea
Football
John Terry
Paul Scholes
Manchester United
Liverpool
Frank Lampard
Premier League
England Football

