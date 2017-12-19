There's a new top contender in the UFC's welterweight division, and it's none other than impressive young striker Darren Till.

Till is a young 24-year-old prospect from England who is currently undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. With 10 of his 16 career victories coming by way of knockout, and his most recent victory coming against ex-UFC lightweight title challenger Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, the future for this young man is looking very bright indeed.

Immediately after his win over Cerrone a match-up against former welterweight title challenger Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson was rumored to take place between he and Till.

Those rumors where immediately shot down with reports that Thompson's father didn't want the fight because it didn't make sense.

Till recently responded to these reports on a recent appearance on The MMA Hour yesterday (Mon. December 18, 2017) and poked fun at Thompson's father's involvement in his career (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Maybe Usman or Wonderboy, but I know Usman has a fight so maybe he’s out of the question,” said Till.

“So maybe Wonderboy, then maybe one more and then a title shot and that’s me – champion.

“No, his Daddy won’t let him,” he replied when asked if he thought the Thompson fight would be scheduled.

“I don’t know (why Thompson won’t take the fight). Maybe I have jumped a few spots, but so what?

"If I am whatever (they say I am), why won’t he just fight me and knock me off my perch? If they think I don’t deserve it then come and show me that I don’t deserve it because I know I do.

“He’s looking for the title again, but he’s been beat twice. Now he’s moved onto RDA. He knows he’s going to beat RDA because I feel Wonderboy could really hurt RDA.

“Me and him could make a great fight – I’ve got a chin and he’s got a chin. I know I can knock him out. I know for a fact that I could knock him out if I fought him.

“It’s because he’s a world-class striker. That’s why ( I want to fight him). His striking ability is so good.

"I know with me coming from a Muay Thai background and him coming from karate, I can nullify everything he’s does and prove that I am the most superior striker in all the UFC. I know that.”

What are your thoughts on Till poking fun at Thompson's father reportedly not wanting his son to fight the Englishman? Do you think that these reports are true? And why do you think that Thompson's father might not want his son to face Till right now? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

