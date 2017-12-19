It’s safe to say Justin Gatlin isn’t the most popular man when it comes to athletics.

The 35-year-old was hit with a two-year suspension back in 2001 after testing positive for amphetamines.

However, his doping antics didn’t stop there as the American received a further suspension five years later after testing positive for another banned substance, stripping him of his 100m world-record title.

The World Championships earlier this year saw Gatlin cause uproar again after winning back his spot as the record holder in the 100 metres, claiming a time of 9.92 seconds, knocking Usain Bolt off top spot.

However, Gatlin is back amongst the headlines for all the wrong reasons yet again following an undercover report from the Telegraph.

The news outlet claimed that the American’s coach Dennis Mitchell and agent Robert Wagner offered to supply banned substances for an actor training for a film.

A secret recording also showed the pair claiming that banned drugs are still widespread in athletics.

However, the athlete has responded to the claims, confirming that he sacked his coach immediately after the allegations were reported.

“I am no using and have not used PED's”, Gatlin posted on Instagram.

“I was shocked and surprised to learn that my coach would have anything to do with even the appearance of these current accusations.

“I fired him as soon as I found out about this.

"All legal options are on the table as I will not allow others to lie about me like this.

He concluded by saying: “Thank you all my supporters and well wishers."

An investigation by the United States Anti-Doping Agency and the Athletics Integrity Unit is ongoing and the former released the following statement on the matter:

"Investigations stemming from tips and whistleblowers play a critical role in anti-doping efforts.

"We are presently coordinating with the Athletics Integrity Unit in order to investigate these claims fully.

“As with all investigations, we encourage individuals with information to come forward as an important tool to help protect clean athletes.

“Importantly, individuals are innocent unless and until the established process determines otherwise.

“It's only fair to let due process occur before jumping to any conclusions."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms