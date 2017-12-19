It's been an odd time in boxing for Floyd Mayweather since his fight win Conor McGregor.

Despite the fact that he announced his official retirement after his 50th consecutive victory, the Money Man has received a number of call outs from across the globe.

The likes of Amir Khan have all stated their desire to meet Mayweather in the ring but as of yet, he has not been phased.

That doesn't mean he's stayed out of the boxing world altogether, as he regularly comments on how other fighters are doing.

One man who felt his wrath was Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko, with Mayweather not impressed by his victory over Guillermo Rigondeaux.

“I never fought a guy that was that small. He was smaller than that. Honestly, they didn't look like they belonged in the ring together,” Mayweather told Fight Hype.

“It really was no damage done to neither side. It was a real just robotic, real stiff, robotic fight. Nobody really landed like no killer, solid shots, no real shots. You can look at me and Diego Corrales, or me and Arturo Gatti.

“I can't take that away from Lomachenko. He went out there and done what he had to do, but one thing he can’t do is knock (out) a guy.”

Well now, Lomachenko has responded on Twitter in epic fashion to Mayweather.

LOMACHENKO'S CALL OUT

How will Mayweather repsond?

If they decided to meet in the ring, It would certainly be a much better contest than his easy victory over McGregor but obviously, there would be significant age gap.

Here's how boxing fans reacted to Lomachenko's first post.

BOXING FANS REACT

Certainly a mixed bag.

If the fight ever did happen, it would make a killing on the PPV markets, with Lomachenko arguably the hottest name in the sport right now.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms