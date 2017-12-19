Boxing

-.

Boxing fans are split on what Vasyl Lomachenko tweeted to Floyd Mayweather

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's been an odd time in boxing for Floyd Mayweather since his fight win Conor McGregor.

Despite the fact that he announced his official retirement after his 50th consecutive victory, the Money Man has received a number of call outs from across the globe.

The likes of Amir Khan have all stated their desire to meet Mayweather in the ring but as of yet, he has not been phased.

That doesn't mean he's stayed out of the boxing world altogether, as he regularly comments on how other fighters are doing.

One man who felt his wrath was Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko, with Mayweather not impressed by his victory over Guillermo Rigondeaux.

“I never fought a guy that was that small. He was smaller than that. Honestly, they didn't look like they belonged in the ring together,” Mayweather told Fight Hype.

“It really was no damage done to neither side. It was a real just robotic, real stiff, robotic fight. Nobody really landed like no killer, solid shots, no real shots. You can look at me and Diego Corrales, or me and Arturo Gatti.

“I can't take that away from Lomachenko. He went out there and done what he had to do, but one thing he can’t do is knock (out) a guy.”

Vasyl Lomachenko v Guillermo Rigondeaux

Well now, Lomachenko has responded on Twitter in epic fashion to Mayweather.

LOMACHENKO'S CALL OUT

How will Mayweather repsond?

If they decided to meet in the ring, It would certainly be a much better contest than his easy victory over McGregor but obviously, there would be significant age gap.

Here's how boxing fans reacted to Lomachenko's first post.

BOXING FANS REACT

Certainly a mixed bag.

If the fight ever did happen, it would make a killing on the PPV markets, with Lomachenko arguably the hottest name in the sport right now.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Manny Pacquiao
Floyd Mayweather

Trending Stories

Cincinnati Bengals fans have amazing reaction to Marvin Lewis leaving the team

Cincinnati Bengals fans have amazing reaction to Marvin Lewis leaving the team

WATCH: Nia Jax may have just locked up the Mixed Match Challenge after choosing her partner

WATCH: Nia Jax may have just locked up the Mixed Match Challenge after choosing her partner

Watch: Luis Suarez scores cheeky rabona goal vs Deportivo - but it's not given

Watch: Luis Suarez scores cheeky rabona goal vs Deportivo - but it's not given

What Sir Alex said about Man City's mentality in 2009 seems to be happening again

What Sir Alex said about Man City's mentality in 2009 seems to be happening again

What Liverpool fans all noticed about Philippe Coutinho during 4-0 win v Bournemouth

What Liverpool fans all noticed about Philippe Coutinho during 4-0 win v Bournemouth

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again