Arsenal and Manchester United played out a genuinely memorable Premier League encounter earlier in December - and Rio Ferdinand absolutely loved it in the BT Sport studio.

Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea was absolutely magnificent as Jose Mourinho's men secured a 3-1 away win at the Emirates.

The former Atletico Madrid stopper equalled the Premier League record for most saves made in a single match - 14.

Long-time Man United servants Antonio Valencia and Jesse Lingard (2) punished the poor Arsenal defending with well-taken goals.

French midfielder Paul Pogba was shown a red card late on and he was a huge miss the following weekend when the Reds were beaten at Old Trafford by runaway league leaders Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side now have an 11-point gap over their rivals and many experts believe the title race is over by Christmas.

Ferdinand shares video of his amazing studio reactions

As well as taking up a career in boxing, the retired Manchester United defender has become a regular pundit on BT Sport.

Ferdinand, 39, was in the studio alongside fellow Premier League legend Martin Keown to analyse the thrilling encounter.

On Tuesday afternoon - two-and-a-half weeks after the match - Ferdinand shared a video of his live reactions in the studio.

Keown did not look too amused whilst the Man United old boy went absolutely bonkers.

Mesut Ozil will be available on a free transfer next summer and Ferdinand urged Mourinho to bring him to Manchester.

After United's 3-1 win over Arsenal, Ferdinand told BT Sport: “Since he signed in the Premier League, he’s had the most assists and the most chances created. That tells you the standard of the player he is.

“When he was at Real Madrid, I played against him.

"He was a different player at Real Madrid from what I’ve seen here.

"The pace, he’s deceptively quick, and if you can get that out of him, with that ability... he’s a technician.

“I’d take him at Man United all day. Free transfer? No doubts.”

