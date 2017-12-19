Mesut Ozil’s upturn in form has left Arsenal fans eager to see the German’s future resolved as soon as possible.

Ozil’s current contract expires at the end of the season and it doesn’t seem likely that he will put pen to paper on a new deal at the Emirates.

So Arsenal are in a pretty awkward position. Of course, Ozil is vital to their hopes of finishing in the top four but they run the risk of watching him leave for nothing next year.

And given the 29-year-old’s recent form, it will be near-impossible to replace him.

Ozil has provided five assists in his past nine matches, scoring three goals, and Arsenal supporters cannot stomach the thought of him in the colours of another Premier League side.

Manchester United were rumoured to be interested in the 2014 World Cup winner and one imagines the though of poaching Arsene Wenger’s best player appeals to Jose Mourinho.

Ozil’s wonderful volley in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Newcastle won’t have escaped the Portuguese’s attention, that’s for sure.

What Ian Wright has said about Ozil

Yet Arsenal hero Ian Wright isn’t completely buying into Ozil’s recent form, accusing the playmaker of playing well simply to attract attention ahead of the January window.

“Mesut Ozil is finally becoming the player everybody hoped he would be from day one at Arsenal,” Wright wrote in The Sun.

“Sure, it's great to see at the moment but it also makes me feel that there is only one reason for it — he is gearing up to leave.

“It is no coincidence that Ozil turns it on just as January is looming in the final year of his deal when he becomes free to talk to other clubs.

“I hope I'm wrong but I fear I'm right, right, right. Given the timing of his sudden improvement I would be stunned if Ozil signs a new deal and stays at Arsenal.”

If Ozil was planning to stay at Arsenal, surely he would have signed a new contract by now.

It’s the same situation with Alexis Sanchez, who definitely seems to have clocked out.

Barring the odd moment, such as the assist against Southampton, the Chilean has performed some way below the level expected of him this season.

While Arsenal supporters are desperate for Ozil to stay, many want the club to cash in on Sanchez when the transfer window opens next month.

