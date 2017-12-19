In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Ezekiel Elliott.

Dez Bryant on Ezekiel Elliott's eagerness to return to the Cowboys

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has been serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, but he finally returned to the team's facility Monday to get back to work.

He is set to participate in a walkthrough practice at the Dallas Cowboys facility today and also play in a must-win game for the team against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday if they have any hope of making the playoffs. 

Elliott's teammates have been impressed with their running back's physique and preparedness since making his return, as he has been training and working out in Cabo throughout the course of his suspension.

Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant is one of those impressed teammates, who claimed that he has been texting with Zeke lately and revealed the running back is 'licking his chops' to get back to work (quotes via NFL.com):

"I texted Zeke last week to talk to him, he's in great spirits," receiver Dez Bryant said, via the Dallas Morning News.

"The passion he brings each and every day is crazy. He gets us juiced. And to have him back, I know he's licking his chops right now. I've seen a couple [pictures]. He ready."

Elliott started off the season rather slowly before picking things up and averaging 126.5 yards per game in his last four games before suspension.

He has made staying in shape a key focus for himself after coming into his past two training camps a bit out of shape. Per a report from NFL Network's Jane Slater, Elliott decided to spend his suspension in isolation over in Cabo to stay out of the spotlight.

Now that he's back, that spotlight will certainly be fixated on him:

What are your thoughts on Elliott being ready to get back onto the field for the Cowboys as soon as possible? Do you think Elliott will be a bit rusty once he gets back in the backfield? Or will he return to his dominant ways of running between the tackles? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
JJ Watt
NFL
Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady

Trending Stories

Cincinnati Bengals fans have amazing reaction to Marvin Lewis leaving the team

Cincinnati Bengals fans have amazing reaction to Marvin Lewis leaving the team

WATCH: Nia Jax may have just locked up the Mixed Match Challenge after choosing her partner

WATCH: Nia Jax may have just locked up the Mixed Match Challenge after choosing her partner

Watch: Luis Suarez scores cheeky rabona goal vs Deportivo - but it's not given

Watch: Luis Suarez scores cheeky rabona goal vs Deportivo - but it's not given

What Sir Alex said about Man City's mentality in 2009 seems to be happening again

What Sir Alex said about Man City's mentality in 2009 seems to be happening again

What Liverpool fans all noticed about Philippe Coutinho during 4-0 win v Bournemouth

What Liverpool fans all noticed about Philippe Coutinho during 4-0 win v Bournemouth

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again