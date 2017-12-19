Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has been serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, but he finally returned to the team's facility Monday to get back to work.

He is set to participate in a walkthrough practice at the Dallas Cowboys facility today and also play in a must-win game for the team against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday if they have any hope of making the playoffs.

Elliott's teammates have been impressed with their running back's physique and preparedness since making his return, as he has been training and working out in Cabo throughout the course of his suspension.

Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant is one of those impressed teammates, who claimed that he has been texting with Zeke lately and revealed the running back is 'licking his chops' to get back to work (quotes via NFL.com):

"I texted Zeke last week to talk to him, he's in great spirits," receiver Dez Bryant said, via the Dallas Morning News.

"The passion he brings each and every day is crazy. He gets us juiced. And to have him back, I know he's licking his chops right now. I've seen a couple [pictures]. He ready."

Elliott started off the season rather slowly before picking things up and averaging 126.5 yards per game in his last four games before suspension.

He has made staying in shape a key focus for himself after coming into his past two training camps a bit out of shape. Per a report from NFL Network's Jane Slater, Elliott decided to spend his suspension in isolation over in Cabo to stay out of the spotlight.

Now that he's back, that spotlight will certainly be fixated on him:

