This past Sunday was probably one of the most upsetting moments of the season for Pittsburgh Steelers fans.

The Steelers looked to take the lead against the New England Patriots with a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to tight end Jesse James. After the replay, it revealed that the ball had come out while James was reaching over the goal line.

After review the catch was overturned to an incomplete pass. A ton of criticism came after the call, as many believed James had already secured the ball and completed the catch. This will likely have the catch rule reviewed over the offseason.

In a conference call earlier today (Tuesday December 19, 2017), Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offered his thoughts on the NFL's current catch rule, calling it tough but clear (quotes via NFL.com):

“Well, I think that’s really a conversation for people like [NFL senior vice president of officiating] Al [Riveron] and the league and so forth.

"But, there’s always been a philosophy in the league and it’s gone back several decades of philosophically whether you want to have a catch and a fumble or an incomplete pass, and the philosophy has always been incomplete pass.

"Otherwise, you’d have a million catches and fumbles. I agree with that. The catch in the end zone is very clearly stated, so you’ve got to complete a catch. It’s pretty clear.

"Whether there’s a better way to do that, I don’t know. It’s a tough rule. It’s a bang-bang play.

"It could go either way, so I think you have to have a philosophy and whatever philosophy you have then there will be people on the other side with a different philosophy and then it really gets back into that whole discussion.

"I think if you’ve got a better way to do it, suggest it and let somebody take a look at it and we’ll talk about it. I don’t know.”

What are your thoughts on Belichick's comments regarding the NFL's catch rules? Do you think that the touchdown catch from the Steelers should've counted? And should there be any rule change as it pertains to the NFL's catching protocol. Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

